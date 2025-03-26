How to watch Preston North End vs Aston Villa live: FA Cup stream link, team news, prediction

Paul Heckingbottom again has a team playing amongst the giants, and Preston North End’s FA Cup run pits them against powerful Aston Villa in the quarterfinal round at Deepdale.

Heckingbottom led Sheffield United to Premier League promotion and took the reins at Preston after the club started its Championship campaign 0-2. The Lilywhites have endured an uneven season but are not in relegation danger, and a favorable FA Cup draw to this point has them two wins from a Wembley final.

Villa are alive in the fight to return in the UEFA Champions League on two fronts, via their Premier League table status and a fast-approaching UCL quarterfinal tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

And their FA Cup run has been pretty impressive, even allowing for its status not leaving Villa Park until this round. Villa beat West Ham 2-1 and Spurs by the same score before blanking Cardiff City 2-0 in the fifth round.

How to watch Preston North End vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Deepdale Stadium — Preston

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Preston North End team news, focus

OUT: Ali McCann (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Brad Potts (hamstring), Milutin Osmajic (other)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Ross Barkley (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (knee)

Preston North End vs Aston Villa prediction

There is real potential for banana peel status here, even given the bright lights keeping Villa’s focus on the game. The Villans had far more players busy with international travel over the break, but their depth provides cover beyond the gulfs between the teams. Preston North End 0-2 Aston Villa.