How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live: Madrid derby updates, video highlights, more

Real Madrid could drop out of La Liga’s title race without a win over rivals Atletico Madrid in a high-stakes Madrid derby at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real enter the match seven points back of leaders Barcelona and nine clear of Atleti, who are comfortably top-four and looking to pass Villarreal for third.

Both teams advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals this week, with Real getting the better of Man City on Tuesday in Manchester and Atleti holding off Tottenham Hotspur in London on Wednesday.

Will that rest further play into the hands of the favored hosts?

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live: Madrid derby updates, video highlights, morey

Kickoff: 4pm ET Sunday, March 22

Stadium: The Bernabeu — Madrid

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN+

Real Madrid lineup

TBA approximately 2:45pm ET.

Atletico Madrid lineup

TBA approximately 2:45pm ET.

Real Madrid team news

Real remain without Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and Raul Asencio, while Eder Militao is a doubt for this one.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atleti is likely to start Juan Musso in goal as Jan Oblak remains out of the team through injury. Pablo Berrios and Rodrigo Mendoza will also be absent.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction

This could be a true scrap, and these games often seem to lean toward the goals. Hope for an early one here to trigger a back-and-forth. Real Madrid 2-2 Atletico Madrid.