How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

The Thomas Frank era officially begins on Saturday (10 am ET), when Tottenham Hotspur host newly promoted Burnley to kick of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou as Spurs manager this summer — just weeks after the Aussie delivered the club its first trophy since 2008 — and Tottenham Hotspur legend Heung-min Son decided it was time for him to move on as well, so say it’s been a summer of change and transition would be a massive understatement. Cristian Romero has replaced Son as captain and everyone else is back from last season’s Europa League-winning team, with the noted addition of Mohammed Kudus ($74 million, from West Ham) in Son’s place. James Maddison (torn ACL) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are both missing in central midfield, where Frank’s options are limited to ball-winners and all-action types. Spurs will be a dangerous counter-attacking and set-piece side this year, if their goals against PSG in the UEFA Super Cup are any indication, and that raises the floor for last season’s 17th-place finishers but lowers their ceiling at the same time.

Burnley have been plenty busy themselves this summer, preparing for life in the top tier once again. A dozen players have already been signed with transfer fees attached,and it’s a baker’s dozen if you include Axel Tuanzebe, who signed as a free agent from recently relegated Ipswich Town. Scott Parker’s Clarets were promoted back to the Premier League (again) after finishing 2nd last season, their first back in the Championship (again). It marked the 4th straight season that Burnley have either been promoted or relegated, as they yo-yo back and forth, clearly too good for the second tier but also miles off the pace the last time they were in the top flight (24 points from 38 games, relegated by 8 points).

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Destiny Udogie (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Yves Bissouma (disciplinary), Kota Takai (foot)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Bashir Humphreys (thigh), Manuel Benson (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Dubravka (shoulder), Connor Roberts (undisclosed), Zian Flemming (fitness)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley prediction

Based on their Super Cup performance, Spurs are well equipped to knock off some of the “bigger” sides from around Europe in the Champions League this season, but without Maddison or Kulusevski they’re still probably going to struggle when they have lots of the ball and have to break down an organized defense. Spurs 1-0 Burnley.