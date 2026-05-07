How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

An absolutely mouthwatering London derby awaits on Sunday as relegation-threatened West Ham host title-chasing Arsenal.

WATCH — West Ham v Arsenal

The Hammers lost 3-0 at Brentford last weekend and that result coupled with back-to-back wins for Spurs means that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have dropped back into the relegation zone and are one point from safety with three games to go. West Ham have a good recent record against Arsenal and will play with proper desperation as they aim to stay in the Premier League. But time is running out for the Hammers.

Arsenal have had a brilliant week as they won 3-0 at home against Fulham last Saturday then watched Manchester City drop two points in the title race as they drew at Everton on Monday. Then on Tuesday Mikel Arteta’s side edged past Atletico Madrid to reach their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years. After City’s slip, Arsenal now know if they win their final three games against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace, they are Premier League champions. First up: can they hold their nerve and win at battling West Ham?

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (May 10)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

West Ham team news, focus

Lukasz Fabianski is the only absentee for the Hammers as they will look to keep things tight and then unleash Summerville, Bowen and Castellanos on the counter. West Ham want this to be a scrappy game and Mateus Fernandes has been excellent in midfield setting the tone. Former Arsenal center back Konstantinos Mavropanos has also been immense at center back and will be a real threat from attacking set pieces too.

Arsenal team news, focus

Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber remain out for Arsenal, but Arteta has plenty of options in midfield and attack. He may rotate a little after the rigors of Tuesday’s narrow win against Atletico Madrid, but he’s very likely to keep Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka together in attack from the start as they’ve looked so fluid and confident over the last week.

West Ham vs Arsenal prediction

There have been some shock West Ham results in this fixture in recent years and this could be nervy for Arsenal. But you can expect them to have too much for the Hammers and move one win closer to the title. West Ham 1-2 Arsenal.