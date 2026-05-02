Arsenal 3-0 Fulham: Fluid Gunners cruise to victory, put pressure on Man City in title race

LONDON — Arsenal dismantled Fulham 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s men momentarily extended their lead atop the Premier League table to six points.

WATCH — Full match replay

Yes, Manchester City still have two games in-hand, but this was a hugely promising performance from Arsenal as their fans delighted in seeing a return to fluid, creative, direct football from the start. It was the first time since March 14 against Everton that Arsenal had scored more than once in a game after a run of eight games in all competitions where they looked sluggish and predictable in attack.

But the attack dazzled in front of the vociferous Gunners faithful on Saturday.

The brilliant Bukayo Saka set up Viktor Gyokeres to score early, then the superb Swede Gyokeres returned the favor for Arsenal’s second just before the break. Right on the half time whistle Gyokeres headed home Leandro Trossard’s cross to put the game beyond doubt as Arsenal cruised to victory. That was much-needed and allowed Arteta to make plenty of subs ahead of their huge UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at home against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

With the win Arsenal move on to 76 points with three games to go and this victory also boosted their goal difference lead over City by four. Man City have 70 points and the pressure is on Pep Guardiola’s side who head to Everton on Monday. Fulham remain on 48 points after a poor outing, but they are still in the hunt for European qualification.

What’s next?

Arsenal host Atletico on Tuesday with the score locked at 1-1 on aggregate from the first leg. They then head to West Ham next Sunday, May 10 for a massive London derby. Fulham host Bournemouth on Saturday, May 9 in a big game for their European hopes.

Arsenal vs Fulham score: 3-0

Gyokeres 9', 45+4', Saka 40'

Arsenal vs Fulham live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright at Emirates Stadium

Dowman surges towards goal but shoots wide

What a talent this lad is. Dowman drives towards goal and cuts inside two defenders before sending a low effort just wide. My word, he is special. There is huge excitement every time he picks up the ball.

“We are top of the league!”

The chant is loud and proud from Arsenal’s fans here. They have been right behind their team today and the players really responded to the positivity from the start. Arsenal have really put the pressure on City to not slip up at Everton on Monday.

Calafiori hits the bar!

Almost another corner goal for Arsenal, as Calafiori climbs high but his header hits the flapping Leno on the head and hits the crossbar. Arsenal so close to a fourth. Leno didn’t know much about that.

Max Dowman is on

Teenage sensation Max Dowman is on for Arsenal as he replaces Eberechi Eze. Arsenal cruising to victory here and this is a chance for Dowman to continue to make a name for himself.

Raya denies Castagne

Fulham have a corner and it’s half cleared. A ball is looped back in and Bassey knocks it down for Belgian full back Timothy Castagne who has a decent swipe at it but David Raya is behind it and it’s pretty easy as it’s straight at him.

Arsenal cruising to victory

Fulham have been better in this second half but it’s only because Arsenal have taken their foot off the gas. That’s fine. They deserve that luxury after a ruthless, brilliant first half.

Double sub for Arsenal

At the same time Gyokeres and Rice are off and Gabriel Jesus and Martin Zubimendi are on. This is the beauty of their 3-0 lead. A real luxury to give Gyokeres and Rice some time off ahead of Tuesday against Atletico. Huge roar for Gyokeres today. This has been one of his best all-round performances for Arsenal with two goals and an assist.

Triple sub for Fulham

Fulham are yet to have a shot on target and Silva makes a triple change to try and liven things up. Bobb, Cairney and King are all on. Wilson, Chukwueze and Reed are off.

Leno denies Gyokeres

Oh my word. Harry Wilson basically just gives up as he thinks he is fouled, and he probably is, as he’s pushed off the ball. Marco Silva can’t believe it. Trossard plays in Gyokeres clean through but Leno saves. Maybe it would have been ruled out for a foul on Wilson had Gyokeres scored.

Fulham having a go at the start of this second half

Jimenez with a pop which flies wide, then a cross is cleared awkwardly for a corner. From the corner a header is flicked just wide after deflecting off Calafiori and goes out for another corner which Jimenez heads wide. Best spell of the game for Fulham.

Saka off at half time with Madueke on

Hopefully that is just to let Saka rest up ahead of a massive game against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. He’s ripped Fulham to shreds and it’s pretty much game over, so this makes sense.

Half time thoughts — Arsenal cruising to a six-point lead atop the table

Bukayo Saka has been exceptional and has a goal and an assist, and so does Viktor Gyokeres, as Arsenal could be up by four or five, at least. Fulham have been woeful and those two goals just before the break feel huge. As it stands, Arsenal are six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. City have two games in-hand but the pressure is now on them and the Gunners are boosting their goal difference. Arsenal will now focus on keeping the ball in the second half and rest up as much as they can ahead of the Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Gyokeres heads home right on half time!

That is that. Fulham almost nick the ball on the edge of Arsenal’s box but Gabriel just gets there. Leandro Trossard surges away down the left and hangs up a perfect cross for Gyokeres to head home his second and Arsenal’s third. Arsenal totally deserve this 3-0 lead.

Gyokeres heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Fulham Viktor Gyokeres' spectacular first half continues as he scores his second goal of the match to give Arsenal a commanding 3-0 lead over Fulham at the Emirates.

Eze curls just wide

Arsenal are rampant and want to get a third before the break. Eze curls just wide and Arsenal just keep pouring forward. Fulham look totally lost and can’t keep hold of the ball.

Saka slots home after great work from Gyokeres!

The Swedish striker returns the favor to Saka, as he’s played in down the right and plays a delicate ball back to Saka who drills home a low shot at the near post. Arsenal 2-0 up and absolutely cruising. That’s the first time Arsenal have scored two goals in a game since March 14 against Everton.

Saka powers Arsenal 2-0 in front of Fulham Viktor Gyokeres puts Bukayo Saka through on goal and the England international makes no mistake with his near-post strike to double the Gunners' lead against Fulham at the Emirates.

Fulham have woken up after that disallowed goal

A couple of nice spells of possession for Fulham. They seem to have finally woken up after that Calafiori goal was ruled out. They win a corner after good work from Wilson down the right but it comes to nothing. It’s just starting to get a bit nervous in here, with Ben White struggling a little. The rain is making this surface very slick.

Calafiori looks to have put Arsenal 2-0 up.... but VAR rules it out for offside

Riccardo Calafiori heads home after sustained Arsenal pressure which saw Eze go close after more magic from Saka. The home fans go absolutely bonkers. But hang on. VAR is having a look and Calafiori is just offside. It’s ruled out. But surely only a matter of time until the second Arsenal goal, right? They’ve been totally dominant.

#ARSFUL – 29’ VAR OVERTURN



VAR checked the referee’s call of goal – and established that Calafiori was in an offside position and recommended that the goal was disallowed. pic.twitter.com/1YSWWgUqDS — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) May 2, 2026

Somehow Arsenal don’t go 2-0 up!

How is that not 2-0!? Bernd Leno goes to claim a high ball but drops the ball under pressure from Gabriel. Leno denies Gyokeres’ rebound and then Saka drills a low shot wide. Huge opportunity for Arsenal. That might have been a foul on Leno from Gabriel if that went in, but Arsenal are all over Fulham.

Saka’s corner causes chaos but Fulham somehow hack it clear

Bukayo Saka’s wonderful in-swinging corner is flapped at by Leno and the ball drops to the floor. There is an almighty scramble but somehow Fulham clear.

Fulham yet to wake up

Fulham have been very poor so far today. Arsenal are buzzing around and are up for it but Fulham are making this quite easy for them. Surely Marco Silva’s will get going at some point, right? Arsenal will hope they are two or three up by then...

Saka beats Jimenez and crosses for Gyokeres to tap home!

1-0 to the Arsenal. A free kick is played short and works it way to Bukayo Saka on the right. He beats Raul Jimenez, who slips, and crosses for Viktor Gyokeres to tap home. 1-0 to Arsenal and boy do they deserve that. 20 goals for the season in all competitions for Gyokeres.

Saka picks out Gyokeres for Arsenal's opener It's a textbook Arsenal goal as Bukayo Saka gets the better of Raul Jimenez on the wing before finding Viktor Gyokeres in front of goal for a first-time finish to lift the Gunners 1-0 ahead of Fulham at the Emirates.

Trossard fires wide

Arsenal win the ball back high and eventually it finds Trossard on the left side of the box. He drags an effort across goal but it goes wide of the far post. The fans are loving it. Great support and noise early on from the Arsenal faithful.

We are off and the rain has just started to fall

Pretty much as soon as the game kicked off the rain is pouring down. What a brilliant atmosphere here! Arsenal’s fans are really up for this.

🚨🔥 Cracking atmosphere here for Arsenal vs Fulham. Mixture of expectation and nerves from the Gunners faithful. Can Arsenal put the pressure back on Man City?



WATCH LIVE + analysis, videos & more ➡️ https://t.co/xRR5akHVUO



My 3 thoughts on #AFC v #FFC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/f9YvEXjYqb — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 2, 2026

Hello from sunny north London!

What a sensational day for a game here in London. Just beautiful conditions and Arsenal’s fans are heading to the stadium full of expectation with a sprinkling of nerves. “Nothing is ever easier!” and “hopefully we can take care of this early...” has been among some of the chatter on the streets from the Arsenal faithful heading towards the ground. Let’s see if plucky Fulham will make this another tense outing for Arsenal as they chase that elusive title...

☀️ Stunning day here in north London for Arsenal vs Fulham.



Can #AFC take care of business as the title race rumbles on?



WATCH LIVE + analysis, videos & much more ➡️ https://t.co/xRR5akHVUO pic.twitter.com/MPDmtzeQzm — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 2, 2026

Arsenal lineup

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Arsenal team news, focus

Mikel Merino, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz remain out, while Martin Odegaard is a doubt. It will be intriguing to see if Arteta starts any or all of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze on Saturday as they all came off the bench in Madrid in midweek. With the second leg coming up at home against Atletico on Tuesday, it is very likely Arteta rotates and Mosquera, Calafiori and Jesus could all start this huge game against Fulham.

Fulham team news, focus

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi is out injured with a hamstring issue, which is a blow. But Fulham still have a ton of creativity with another former Gunner, Emile Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson (who is out of contract this summer) and Samuel Chukwueze. Raul Jimenez will lead the line and the solid midfield duo of Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic will mop things up nicely in front of an experienced back four. Winger Kevin is out injured, while full backs Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon are doubts so Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson should start at right and left back respectively.

Arsenal vs Fulham preview

That could be a problem for the Gunners, as Arteta’s side have failed to score more than once in their last eight games in all competitions. They labored to a 1-0 win at home against Newcastle last weekend and it feels like this game against Fulham will be a very similar affair. Wednesday’s trip to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal ended in a 1-1 draw as Arsenal felt hard done by as a late penalty kick was taken away from them. But Arteta’s side will be feeling confident of beating Atletico at home in the second leg on Tuesday to reach the Champions League final. But first up: Fulham.

The Cottagers are chasing European qualification and were boosted by a 1-0 win at home against Aston Villa last weekend. Marco Silva’s future is yet to be decided as his contract runs out at the end of the season but it seems very likely that he will stay if Fulham qualify for Europe. The Cottagers have been a bit of a bogey team for Arsenal in recent years, and they have plenty to play for themselves on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction

This is going to be nervous and tense and it feels like Fulham are more than capable of digging in and making this a real slog for Arsenal. Go for a draw, which could be pivotal in the title race. Arsenal 1-1 Fulham.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (May 2)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock