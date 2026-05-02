Brentford 3-0 West Ham: Bees on brink of Europe, Hammers’ relegation woes grow

Brentford rode their luck just a bit but moved three points closer to qualifying for Europe for the first time in club history on Saturday, as they beat West Ham 3-0 in west London and added to the Hammers’ relegation worries.

WATCH — Brentford v West Ham United full match replay

West Ham hit the woodwork three times and had a goal ruled out for offside when it was still 1-0, but that’s life down at the bottom of the Premier League table sometimes. The defeat means they could finish the weekend back in the relegation zone, if Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa on Sunday (2 pm ET).

The Bees, on the other hand, can nearly taste European football now as they sit 6th in the table (51 points) with just three games left to play. 8th-place Bournemouth and 9th-place Chelsea can both go back above them with wins in matchweek 35, though.

Brentford scored early, middle and late on Saturday. Konstantinos Mavropanos was charged with an own goal for the opener as he desperately tried to block Michael Kayode’s second effort in quick succession. Igor Thiago scored his 22nd goal of the season and made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 54th, and Mikkel Damsgaard fashioned a chance for himself with a clever turn and cool finish in the 82nd.

What’s next?

Manchester City vs Brentford — Saturday, 12:30 pm ET

West Ham vs Arsenal — Sunday, 11:30 am ET

Brentford vs West Ham live updates - by Andy Edwards

Brentford vs West Ham final score: 3-0

Goalscorers: Konstantinis Mavropanos (15' - OG), Igor Thiago (54' - PK), Mikkel Damsgaard (82')

GOAL! Brentford 3-0 West Ham: Damsgaard turns and curls one home (82')

THAT SHOULD DO IT 🫡



Mikkel Damsgaard puts the Bees up 3️⃣ with a brilliant finish 🐝



🔴 Brentford: 3

⚫️ West Ham: 0

⏱️ 82’ pic.twitter.com/gvwgDJZbtL — USA Sports (@usasports) May 2, 2026

GOAL! Brentford 2-0 West Ham: Thiago scores from the penalty spot (54')

Thiago's penalty doubles Brentford's lead Brentford are awarded a penalty in the second half at the Gtech, allowing Igor Thiago to step up to the spot to tuck away his 22nd goal of the season.

NO GOAL! Mavropanos scores at the other end, but he’s offside (23')

Terrible luck for Konstantinos Mavropanos 😵‍💫



After scoring an own goal, the VAR calls him offsides on a potential equalizer.



🔴 Brentford: 1

⚫️ West Ham:

⏱️ 20’ pic.twitter.com/tA8FwTVFin — USA Sports (@usasports) May 2, 2026

GOAL! Brentford 1-0 West Ham: Kayode’s shot goes in off Mavropanos (15')

Mavropanos' own goal gives Bees lead over West Ham A scramble in the box sees Michael Kayode put pressure on Konstantinos Mavropanos in front of an empty net, and the Hammers defender can't clear the ball as he turns the ball into his own net to give Brentford the lead.

Brentford starting XI

Kelleher - Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter - Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Damsgaard - Ouattara, Schade, Thiago

West Ham starting XI

Hermansen - Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf - Soucek, Fernandes, Pablo - Bowen, Summerville, Castellanos

How to watch Brentford v West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

The visitors are just two points clear of the bottom three with four matches left in their Premier League season as a 2W-1D stretch has West Ham out of the relegation zone but looking at daunting few games. One of those is this trip to Brentford, as Keith Andrews’ men are in the thick of a push for European qualification. The Bees are also winless in six Premier League matches, including five draws, and the lack of wins has stopped them from seizing hold of sixth place or even threatening the top five.

With Man City and Liverpool still to come, Brentford could truly use these three points by getting a measure of revenge on a team that knocked it out of the FA Cup after penalties on March 9.

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Jordan Henderson (knock), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL)

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Brentford v West Ham prediction

Igor Thiago could be the difference maker after producing but failing to convert numerous chances in a Week 34 loss to Manchester United. We’ll guess that he finds the score sheet in a win. Brentford 2-1 West Ham.