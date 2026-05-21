How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It all comes down to this for West Ham and their hopes of staying in the Premier League. They must win at home against Leeds on the final day of the season to have a chance of staying in the Premier League, as they sit two points from safety with a game to go.

WATCH — West Ham v Leeds

On the final day Nuno Espirito Santo’s side need a victory coupled with a defeat for Spurs at home to Everton to stay up. A draw for Spurs and a win for West Ham could do it, but West Ham would have to win by 12 or more goals against Leeds. That’s not going to happen. The Hammers are in a desperate situation and will lose plenty of key players this summer if their 14-year stay in the Premier League comes to an end. Just a few years after being in Europe on a consistent basis, this is an almighty fall from grace.

Leeds have been safe for a while and Daniel Farke’s well-organized side have been playing some lovely stuff and are eight games unbeaten in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to score big goals and scored a late winner against Brighton last time out. What a great return it’s been to the Premier League for the Yorkshire club.

See below for everything you need on West Ham vs Leeds.

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (May 24)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

West Ham team news, focus

Lukasz Fabianski is out and Adama Traore is a doubt. This is all about Nuno picking an attacking team and just going for it from the start. West Ham must go with a back four and play Taty Castellanos up top with Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville supporting him. Heck, why not even start Callum Wilson and Castellanos together? West Ham have nothing to lose.

Leeds team news, focus

There are quite a few injury issues for Leeds with Pascal Struijk, Ilia Gruev and Noah Okafor out. Anton Stach, Jayden Bogle, Brenden Aaronson, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Facundo Buonanotte are all doubtful too. That means Leeds could be missing plenty of key players, which would be a big boost for West Ham as they try to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham vs Leeds prediction

This feels like West Ham will win, but then it’s all about what happens at Spurs. Bowen and Summerville will have too much on the counter for a patched-up Leeds side. West Ham 3-1 Leeds.