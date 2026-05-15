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How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published May 15, 2026 09:00 AM

The Molineux Stadium says goodbye to the Premier League for at least 15 months when Wolves welcome Fulham to town on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ men would love to climb out of 20th place but will need a win (or more) and help down the stretch from 19th-place Burnley, who have three more points and a better goal differential by five.

WATCH Wolves v Fulham

Fulham have all but washed themselves out of the European conversation with a stale few months. The Cottagers sat seventh after a late January win over Brighton but have since gone 4W-2D-7L in the Premier League.

Back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Bournemouth are not big setbacks in name but Wolves and Newcastle present the chance to finish well and hope the table helps out a bit. Fulham are 11th yet just three points off eighth.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Jose Sa (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Joachim Andersen (suspension), Alex Iwobi (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (unspecified)

Wolves vs Fulham prediction

Surely Fulham will show up, but the Molineux will be a buzzy place. Wolves would benefit from avoiding the concession of an early goal but that’s simple, not easy. Wolves 1-2 Fulham.