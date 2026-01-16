How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Unbeaten in three Premier League matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers look to build toward a stunning survival when they host Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Rob Edwards has fought through a slow start to his tenure to sandwich draws with Manchester United and Everton around a home win over West Ham United, and Wolves seven points are still 14 points away from 17th place.

There’s more good news for Wolves is that Newcastle United have been quite poor away from St. James’ Park. The sixth-place Magpies are just three points off fourth-place Liverpool, but only nine of their 32 points have come as visitors.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have won three-straight in the Premier League, topping Burnley, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United, but did have a draining midweek League Cup semifinal at home to Man City that ended in defeat of damper the Tyneside vibes.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Leon Chiwone (knee), Dan Bentley (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Tawanda Chirewa (illness)

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Murphy (thigh), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: William Osula (ankle)

Wolves vs Newcastle prediction

Injuries are piling up for Newcastle and the Molineux should have just enough hope to be dangerous to any opponent. A fast start would be a huge help for Newcastle, and they have enough players who didn’t go 90 minutes at midweek to deliver that. Wolves 0-1 Newcastle United.