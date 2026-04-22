How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur’s desperate bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League takes them to Molineux Stadium, home of already-relegated-Wolves, on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH — Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs (18th - 31 points) looked set to earn their first PL victory of 2026 last weekend, until Brighton scored in stoppage time and Roberto De Zerbi’s side had to settle for a deflating singular point. After West Ham (17th - 33 points) drew Crystal Palace on Monday, Spurs were no closer to safety even if the performance, effort level and encouragement from the fans looked and sounded markedly different than at any other point this season. De Zerbi said after the game that he believe Spurs can win all five of their remaining games, and last-place Wolves is perhaps the ideal place to start.

West Ham’s point was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Rob Edwards’ side, as they sit 16 points adrift with only five games left to play. They weren’t going down without a fight (nine of their 17 points were won in a six-game span in February and March, but back to back defeats of 4-0 and 3-0 (to fellow relegation fighters West Ham and Leeds) may have dented confidence the last two times out.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (April 25)

Venue: Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Sam Johnstone (shoulder), Yerson Mosquera (suspension), Enso Gonzalez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ladislav Krejci (neck), Jose Sa (shoulder), Matt Doherty (undisclosed), Angel Gomes (foot)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Guglielmo Vicario (groin)

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

If not now, then never. Wolves 1-3 Spurs.