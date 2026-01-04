 Skip navigation
Hugo Ekitike injury news — Latest update from Liverpool boss Arne Slot ahead of huge Arsenal clash

  
Published January 4, 2026 12:56 PM

Liverpool are already without star forwards Alexander Isak (broken leg) and Mohamed Salah (AFCON duty with Egypt), so Hugo Ekitike going down with an injury is far from ideal.

MORESlot reaction to coughing up two points late on

Ekitike was out for their 2-2 draw at Fulham on Sunday with a “slight hamstring injury” as Cody Gakpo started up front centrally, coming inside from his usual position on the left.

Gakpo scored what he thought was a late winner, but missed a few other big chances, while Florian Wirtz stepped up again and scored in the absence of Ekitike.

But with Liverpool heading to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday, January 8 for their next game, the reigning champs are sweating on the fitness of Ekitike as the French forward has been excellent so far this season.

Speaking after the game, here’s the latest Hugo Ekitike injury news from Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Hugo Ekitike injury news, latest update

Asked if Hugo Ekitike will be available to return for the game against Arsenal on Thursday, Liverpool boss Arne Slot did not seem too confident.

“That is hard to say if he’s back for the next one but it’s not a serious injury as if he’s out for as long as Alex [Isak] is out,” Slot explained. “But it is clear our other striker Isak is out for a long time. You never risk a player because you always listen to the medical staff and the player himself.

“But we have to take into account that there are a lot of games to be played in the upcoming weeks and months. In this moment we have one striker already being out so we have to make the right decision for the next one against Arsenal. If he’s ready, he’s ready. If not somebody else needs to play like today.”