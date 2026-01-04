Arne Slot reaction on Liverpool dropping points late at Fulham: “So many points have disappeared for us”

Arne Slot looked a little stunned at the full time whistle as Liverpool conceded in the 97th-minute to draw 2-2 at Fulham.

Liverpool thought they had won it in the 94th-minute through Cody Gakpo but had to settled for a point after a stunning strike from Harrison Reed.

Here is the latest Arne Slot reaction from Craven Cottage.

Arne Slot reaction

On if he is satisfied with a point or if it’s a disappointing outcome: “No, it’s a disappointing outcome. If it would have finished 1-1 maybe I was even disappointed then. But if you are 2-1 up in extra time if you then concede a goal and it leads to 2-2 then of course we are disappointed with the outcome.”

On if they could have done anything different defensively to stop the late Fulham equalizer: “It was an incredible shot. When it was 1-1 we made an offensive substitution with Federico Chiesa, trying to win the game. We were 2-1 up and having to defend the long for a win, which we expected, we brought Joe Gomez because he’s very good for the air, but they didn’t take it long they took it short and it was an incredible strike. Not for the first time this season where we concede in the final seconds of the game a goal.”

On how frustrating it is to keep conceding late goals this season: “So many points have disappeared for us. Of course it is frustrating. It is frustrating that first chance of the game it immediately goes in. That is also not for the first time. I think it took them a very long time for a second chance, the one where Alisson was off his line and they chipped it on the bar. But for the rest I think it is quite good that you play an away game and you hardly concede a chance. It isn’t as if we created chance after chance. That is also not the situation. But just before they scored their 1-0 we had a similar chance with Cody and already close just before that with a shot. Every time it is just not enough. We rely throughout the whole season on luck and bad luck and that is something we have to improve, improve, improve. That a shot in the last minute doesn’t lead to us losing points and that is what we are trying. We haven’t done that yet.”

