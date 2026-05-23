Hull City vs Middlesbrough LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

The Championship playoff final is set for Wembley on Saturday as Hull City face Middlesbrough for the final spot in the 2026-27 Premier League.

It has been a crazy week or so, with Southampton originally beating Middlesbrough in the playoff semifinals to reach the showpiece game at Wembley. But Saints were then expelled from the playoffs after being found guilty of Spying on several opponents during the season, and including ahead of their semifinal first leg at Boro.

That meant the decision was made for Middlesbrough to replace them in the final with just a few days notice, something Hull City aren’t delighted about, but the game will go ahead after incredible drama both on and off the pitch in the playoffs so far.

Below is everything you need for the Championship playoff final at Wembley, which is dubbed the “richest game in sports” as one of these teams will be a Premier League team on Saturday.

When is the Championship playoff final?

The Championship playoff final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 10:30am ET

How to watch the Championship playoffs live

In the USA you can watch the Championship playoff final on Paramount+.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough live score: 0-0

Hull City vs Middlesbrough LIVE updates — by Nick Mendola

Feeling out period

Through 10 minutes, Boro have had a huge amount of possession but there’s been a single shot attempt registering 0.01 xG.

Big day, big nerves, big caution.

Hull City lineup

Pandur, Coyle, Egan, Ajayi, Hughes, Giles, Slater, Crooks, Belloumi, Millar, McBurnie

Middlesbrough lineups

Brynn, Malanda, Fry, Ayling, Brittain, Morris, Targett, Browne, McGree, Whittaker, Strelec

Championship playoffs schedule, fixtures, dates, times

Semifinal results

Friday, May 8

Hull City 0-0 Millwall

Saturday, May 9

Middlesbrough 0-0 Southampton

Monday, May 11

Millwall 0-2 Hull City

Tuesday, May 12

Southampton 2-1 aet Middlesbrough

Final

Saturday, May 23

Hull City vs Middlesbrough - 10:30am ET