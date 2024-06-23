 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travelers Championship - Final Round
This is the crazy amount of money Scottie Scheffler made in 2024 signature events
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler just did something not even Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus can claim
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Final Round
Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Open for third straight year

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truexcrashv2_240623.jpg
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position
nbc_nas_loganoelliotcrash_240623.jpg
Logano gets into Elliott on New Hampshire restart
oly24_dvms_trials_tylerfinaldive_1_1920x1080_2349418051647.jpg
Tyler accomplishes feat not seen since 2000

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travelers Championship - Final Round
This is the crazy amount of money Scottie Scheffler made in 2024 signature events
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler just did something not even Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus can claim
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Final Round
Padraig Harrington wins Dick’s Open for third straight year

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truexcrashv2_240623.jpg
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position
nbc_nas_loganoelliotcrash_240623.jpg
Logano gets into Elliott on New Hampshire restart
oly24_dvms_trials_tylerfinaldive_1_1920x1080_2349418051647.jpg
Tyler accomplishes feat not seen since 2000

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Hungary player Barnabas Varga stretchered off following scary collision vs Scotland

  
Published June 23, 2024 05:14 PM

A brutal three-man collision late in the EURO 2024 group stage finale between Hungary and Scotland created a horrible scene on the pitch in Germany.

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga was stretchered off following a scary coming-together in the 69th minute, as Varga challenged for a cross and wound up on the turf after colliding with a punch attempt from Scotland keeper Angus Gunn, with Scottish fullback Anthony Ralston also shaken up.

Hungary players immediately called for medical attention as Varga laid flat on the ground in clear distress.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 tables, bracket ]

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai was in tears as a tent was erected around Varga, a stretcher eventually arriving to take the forward off the turf. The 29-year-old Varga is a star for Budapest-based Hungarian powers Ferencvaros.

The match was scoreless at the time as both teams fought for the goal required to provide knockout round hope late on.

Hungary’s Kevin Csoboth scored in the 100th minute to win the game 1-0 and give themselves a chance of reaching the last 16 as one of the best third-place teams. As a tribute, Csoboth held up Varga’s jersey during his goal celebration.