How to watch Leeds vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Leeds United have been better home than away, and that will give them hope as will the moribund nature of visiting West Ham United on Friday at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have lost consecutive games to Spurs and Burnley, but the Spurs loss was competitive and Leeds are 1W-2D-1L at Elland Road this season.

WATCH — Leeds v West Ham

West Ham, meanwhile, have looked terrible under two managers this season and that’s usually a sign that it isn’t about the manager. The Irons’ lone win this season also carries the dark humor of coming against their current boss, as Nuno Espirito Santo was running Forest for that 3-0 away West Ham win.

The Irons have been shutout four times this young season. They’ve also allowed multiple goals in all but two games. It looks grim, and Espirito Santo knows that he needs some positive soon in order for the January transfer window to carry the promise of fixing the make-up of the team.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: Elland Road — West Yorkshire

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Harry Gray (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Noah Okafor (adductor), Wilfried Gnonto (calf), Ethan Ampadu (illness), Pascal Struijk (illness)

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: George Earthy (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh)

Leeds vs West Ham prediction

Leeds have been dramatically unlucky when measuring xG against goals and xGA against conceded goals, a combined 7.68 goals to the bad side of expected. West Ham have been dreadful at both ends. However, their Monday loss showed a misery that should’ve threatened every ounce of pride in every Hammer. If West Ham don’t show up for a fight on Friday, under the lights as the lone game in the nation, it’ll feel an appropriate time to go to the silverware draw for a fork. Even in Week 9, they’d feel done. Leeds 1-1 West Ham.