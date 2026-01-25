Liam Rosenior reaction — Chelsea boss praises his team after convincing win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has got off to a great start in the Premier League with two wins from two.

The Blues cruised to victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Estevao and Joao Pedro sensational in attack.

Below is the latest Liam Rosenior reaction from Selhurst Park.

Liam Rosenior reaction

On his thoughts on the game: “Very pleasing. This is always a very difficult place to come. Crystal Palace are a very good team. I felt in terms of the game plan, the organization, what the players gave for the last two days was outstanding. Frustrating not to have a clean sheet in the last 10 minutes and we will work on that but a lot of really pleasing signs.”

On not getting the clean sheet and being frustrated with that: “I wanted three clean sheets in a row. We should. We were 3-0 up and by the way the performance away from home was very good, very professional. In that moment when you’re against 10 men, if you want to be consistently good you need to be good in all moments of the game. But I don’t want to speak about that, I want to speak about the good because there was so much good from the team. I thought we defended from the front, we pressed really well, we looked organized. In the moments where we did we looked really clinical.”

On fans: "I hope so I am very happy to be here. It is a fantastic club with fantastic supporters. I have to earn that."



Says he changed shape.



On the attitude being spot on from the start: “I’ve been speaking to the lads about that. All credit to them. Their attitude wasn’t bad before I came in. I just felt that in terms of making a quick change as much as I can, I can’t train with the lads, it’s no excuse, I’m here to help them win. But I felt like positive reactions to losing the ball, our counter press was top. When the ball did go past our front line they are sprinting back to get back in. I think it was a really good start. We can be better on the ball. Especially in the first half. In terms of what I want to see from a team performance it was a very, very good one.”

On it being a good overall team performance: “Yeah, Estevao’s goal is an unbelievable bit of individual brilliance. But if you look at where we win the ball back, all 11 players are back behind the ball. Enzo does great, wins it and Estevao then does what he does in transition. These are the small things that I think can really help this team. We have to defend from the front. All 11 players have to be defenders in our team. That was a really good show but it has to continue.”

On this start and performance being the template for the big Champions League game at Napoli: “It is going to be a different type of game. Crystal Palace are a very good team on set plays, Mateta is always a threat. It will be a different type of game but one we can go in to with a lot of confidence.”