Lionel Messi scores incredible solo goal as Inter Miami hammer Montreal — Video

  
Published July 6, 2025 07:31 AM

Lionel Messi scored a sensational solo goal as he led Inter Miami to a 4-1 win at Montreal.

Messi, 38, was back in MLS action after Inter Miami reached the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup but were knocked out by reigning European champions PSG.

Javier Mascherano’s side have had a rollercoaster start to their 2025 MLS season but a comfortable win away at Montreal underlines their aim to kick on and get back on top of the standings in the Eastern Conference as they have plenty of games in-hand over their rivals.

Messi scored twice (his first was a beauty too) and added an assist in the 4-1 win at Montreal and Mascherano will be hoping his star player can keep this kind of form going for the rest of the year as Miami aim to win MLS Cup.

Watch Lionel Messi scores stunning solo goal for Inter Miami at Montreal

Picking the ball up 45 yards from goal, Messi showed he still has that famous burst of pace to get past the first few defenders.

He then somehow jinxed past four more defenders with fast feet and trickery and he then finished off calmly.

Messi has delivered some magic moments since he joined Inter Miami but this has to be the best goal he’s scored since he arrived in MLS.