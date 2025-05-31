Liverpool purchase Frimpong; Real Madrid pay for Alexander-Arnold to join for Club World Cup

Liverpool have signed a thrilling right-sided player in Jeremie Frimpong on the same day that club legend Trent Alexander-Arnold was unveiled by Real Madrid.

And Frimpong, who joins from Bayer Leverkusen on a reported six-year-deal after the Reds triggered his $51 million release clause, is not shy when it comes to his plans at Anfield.

“For me, everywhere I’ve been I’ve always won things. It’s always been the league, cups and the league, so I’ve always won trebles,” Frimpong said, via liverpoolfc.com. “So yes, I want to win trebles, I want to win trophies – I play football to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as possible.

Frimpong is an attack-first right back who can also play as an outright winger, and he’s had a tremendous time at Bayer Leverkusen. The 24-year-old won the a treble with Leverkusen last season after doing the same with Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic in 2019-20 following an academy career at Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in Club World Cup

So he’ll be one of the men tasked with replacing Alexander-Arnold, who as it turns out netted Liverpool some money after all.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, was set to sign on a free transfer but Real wanted the player for the upcoming Club World Cup and have paid a reported $13.5 million to free the player from his Liverpool contract.

So how are the players different?

Frimpong is more rapid of a runner and more willing a shooter than Alexander-Arnold, one of the very best and willing passers in the world with world-class vision. Alexander-Arnold averaged 4.08 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, a higher figure than Frimpong’s 2.94.

Liverpool also have Conor Bradley on the right side, a more straight-forward right back. And of course there’s that right winger named Mohamed Salah. So Liverpool’s right side is going to be quite different next season in the way in functions and how it divides minutes.