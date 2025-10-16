Liverpool vs Manchester United predicted lineups, team news, analysis

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday and the predicted lineups are intriguing for a game which seems crucial for both teams as they aim to kick on.

Arne Slot has some massive decision to make, and some injury headaches too, as he aims to wake his side up from a massive slump as they’ve lost their last three games in all competitions.

Ruben Amorim finally seems to have a settled team at United after they won two of their last three and he does have plenty of options, especially in attack and some star players returning from injury.

Add in the extra caveat of most players from both clubs returning from international duty and there always seems to be a few lineup surprises right after the international break.

Below we look at the Liverpool vs Manchester United predicted lineups, the latest team news and give our thoughts on how Slot and Amorim should line up from the start.

Liverpool predicted lineup

——- Mamardashvili ——-

—- Frimpong —- Konate —- Van Dijk —- Kerkez —-

—— Gravenberch —- Szoboszlai ——

—- Salah —- Wirtz —- Ekitike —-

——- Isak ——-

If Alisson is still out injured, which looks likely, Giorgi Mamardashvili will continue in goal and the Georgian has looked solid and reliable and is probably the best back-up goalkeeper in Europe. In front of him is where the issues are. Captain Virgil van Dijk will start at center back and everything else is up in the air. Alongside him Ibrahima Konate (who has been struggling for form) will start if he’s fit but he didn’t play for France over the break due with injury. That means Joe Gomez will come in alongside Van Dijk if Konate isn’t fit. At full back Slot has plenty of options but Conor Bradley has been struggling at right back and although Dominik Szoboszlai has played well out of position there, Slot needs the Hungarian maestro in midfield. That means Jeremie Frimpong will likely start and if he can stay solid enough defensively his quality on the ball and in attack is clear. At left back we could easily see Andy Robertson come in for Milos Kerkez with the latter struggling to have any real impact going forward and looking nervous defensively. Ryan Gravenberch appears to be fine despite a small issue so he will hold in midfield and Szoboszlai is more likely to start alongside him after some indifferent showings from Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister in recent weeks. In attack Liverpool need to get the ball to Mohamed Salah more and he needs to drift inside to make things happen. Florian Wirtz has looked much better in a central role rather than on the left so he should start there. As for the left flank, Cody Gakpo has done well in recent weeks and has been scoring goals and should probably start there again. But Slot should find a way to fit both Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak into his starting lineup and that means Gakpo dropping out. Why? Because both summer signings are sublime finishers and if Liverpool can keep creating chances, like they have been even when they’ve been struggling, then Ekitike and Isak will finish them off more often than not.

Manchester United predicted lineup

——- Lammens ——-

—— Yoro —— De Ligt —— Shaw ——

—— Dalot —- Casemiro —- Fernandes —- Dorgu —-

—— Mbeumo —- Cunha —-

——- Sesko ——-

Senne Lammens was confident in his debut against Sunderland and he looks solid and reliable in goal and will keep his place ahead of Altay Bayindir. He will keep it simple and brings a calming influence and that is what United need right now. In defense the trio of Yoro, De Ligt and Shaw will start and are well-balanced, while Dalot at right wing-back and Patrick Dorgu at left wing-back seems about right for a game where United will defend a lot. That means Amad Diallo will miss out from the start but he’s a great option off the bench in multiple positions in attack and out wide. In midfield Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes should start together and their experience will be key. But don’t be surprised if Manuel Ugarte starts and Fernandes is pushed further forward as a number 10. Speaking of those, Bryan Mbeumo will definitely start in that role but who starts alongside him? Mason Mount is pushing to start against as he scored a beauty against Sunderland and is looking sharp. But Matheus Cunha is fit and United probably need his drive and ability on the counter more in this game, so the Brazilian will likely get the nod over Mount. Up top Benjamin Sesko has finally started scoring regularly and his hold-up play has been much better too. The latter will be very important to help relieve some of the pressure on United in this game so the giant Slovenian striker should start to help Mbeumo, Fernandes and Cunha get on the ball higher up the pitch.