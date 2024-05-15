Luton vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Luton Town are hoping for a miraculous escape from the bottom three despite monumentally poor odds when they host Fulham on Championship Sunday (Watch live at 11am ET streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

The Hatters are three points and 12 goals of differential behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest, and would need a huge win over Fulham and a blowout loss for Forest at Burnley.

Kenilworth Road will spur on their side against a Fulham team who can finish no higher than 12th and cannot sink lower than their current 14th place.

Luton have battled injuries all season and fought well down the stretch, but a lack of wins have them in their current predicament. The Hatters’ only win since the calendar turned February was a 2-1 home defeat of Burnley, and there are just three draws in that span.

Fulham have allowed 59 goals this season, well under two per game, and Luton have scored 50.

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Amari’i Bell (thigh), Issa Kabore (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (calf), Mads Andersen (calf), Dan Potts (thigh).

Fulham focus, team news

OUT: Issa Diop (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Sasa Lukic (calf)