Lyon vs Barcelona: How to watch Women’s Champions League Final, stream link, team news

USMNT star Lindsey Horan and Olympique Lyon look to reclaim the Women’s Champions League Trophy on Saturday when they face Barcelona at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

The Noon ET kickoff sees Lyon aiming to increase their record haul of Champions League wins to nine, having won all of those titles since the 2010-11 season. The reigning Division 1 Feminine winners are hunting a double. They also won the Trophee des Championnes.

Horan went 90 minutes along with USMNT teammate and then-club teammate Catarina Macario at the 2021-22 final at Juventus Stadium in Turin, as Lyon beat Barcelona 3-1.

Only four clubs have won the UWCL since Lyon’s first in 2011. Wolfsburg went back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, then Eintracht Frankfurt claimed the title in 2015. Barcelona then won in 2021 and 2023, last year beating Wolfsburg 3-2 behind a brace from Patricia Guijarro.

Barcelona ran away with Liga F this season in Spain, and more than a handful of Barca players won the 2023 World Cup with Spain. They can achieve a very rare UWCL and World Cup double with a win on Saturday.

How to watch the Women’s Champions League Final live, stream link and start time

Kick off: Noon ET, Saturday (May 25)

How to watch: YouTube (DAZN)

Focus on Lyon, team news

Tournament-leading scorer Kadidiatou Diani has eight goals while Ada Hegerberg’s chipped in five and both Sara Dabritz and Amel Majri have four. Barca is a fantastic passing team with Guijarro, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, and Irene Paredes such key pieces of the team.

Focus on Barcelona, team news

Barca is led by playmakers Lucy Bronze, Aitana Bonmati, and Caroline Graham Hansen, who all have a competition-best four assists this season. Salma Paralluelo’s six goals lead the team in the UWCL, while Bonmati and Graham Hansen have five each.

