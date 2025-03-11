Manchester United unveil jaw-dropping images of new Old Trafford-adjacent stadium

Manchester United made a major splash Tuesday with the unveiling of an astounding new stadium with an expected $2.6 billion price tag, accompanied by a fantastic video and images (below).

The stadium would be situated next to Old Trafford, which would be demolished upon completion of the new stadium. The new stadium would take approximately five years to be built in Manchester.

It is an impressive structure and part of what essentially appears to be a mini-village under a carnival big top, the centerpiece holding around 100,000 fans. Barcelona’s Camp Nou seats nearly that many at 99,534.

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and chief executive Omar Berrada issued their verdicts on the club site, and the club enlisted legendary manager Alex Ferguson to lay out the reasoning for moving away from the Theater of Dreams: Old Trafford.

“Manchester United should always strive for the best in everything it does, on and off the pitch, and that includes the stadium we play in,” Ferguson said. “Old Trafford holds so many special memories for me personally, but we must be brave and seize this opportunity to build a new home, fit for the future, where new history can be made.”

Manchester United new stadium renderings

