Manchester United vs Luton Town: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United host Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday and Erik ten Hag’s side badly need a win heading into the international break.

But there is more than a whiff of an upset in the air for this game, as United continue to dominate the headlines and not for a good reason.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED v LUTON LIVE

Erik ten Hag’s side won at Fulham in the Premier League last weekend thanks to a 91st-minute goal from Bruno Fernandes as they sit just six points off the top four despite all of the noise and negativity swirling around the club. But they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, including a shock 4-3 defeat at Copenhagen on Wednesday as their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League took a huge blow. United were 2-0 up when Marcus Rashford was harshly sent off and then they imploded before half time as it was quickly 2-2. The 10-men retook the lead through a Fernandes penalty kick but late on Copenhagen scored twice in four minutes to seal a dramatic win to plunge United’s season into more disarray.

With all of that impacting United, there is a sense Luton can get something from this game. They were very disciplined in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at home last weekend as the Premier League new boys were moments away from securing a shock victory thanks to Tahith Chong’s goal. A 94th-minute equalizer from Luis Diaz denied Luton a famous win but they will be more than happy with a point against in-form Liverpool and will fancy their chances of doing something similar at Old Trafford this weekend.

How to watch Manchester United vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time:

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (November 10)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Focus on Manchester United, team news

As we said, United are struggling for confidence but they did look more robust in their win at Fulham last week and they were excellent for the first 25 minutes at Copenhagen as they were 2-0 up and cruising. Then came the red card for Rashford and we saw how fragile United are. Add in Erik ten Hag now having plenty of selection headaches as injuries start to pile up again and all is not well as the pressure continues to build on the Dutch coach. Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia are all out, while Jonny Evans is struggling with a knock and Jadon Sancho continues to train away from the group for disciplinary issues.

Focus on Luton Town, team news

Rob Edwards saw his team put in a gutsy display against Liverpool last time out and that sums up the Hatters. They will stick to the plan, make life difficult, scrap for every ball and are a real danger on the counter and from set pieces. Premier League veterans Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend have been very savvy pick ups and both were excellent against Liverpool, while Thomas Kaminski has been very good in goal. In injury news, Luton are without Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Reece Burke, Luke Berry and Albert Sambi Lokonga, while Amari’i Bell is pushing to feature.

