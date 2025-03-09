 Skip navigation
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal ‘opened the games to lose the game’ in Man United draw

  
Published March 9, 2025 03:00 PM

A few days removed from a seven-goal demolition of PSV Eindhoven, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal could barely manufacture danger against a leaky and inconsistent Manchester United.

MORE — Ruben Amorim reaction from Old Trafford

In doing so, the Gunners took another step back from their already-slim Premier League title hopes. In fact, they soon may have to peer over their shoulder at the oncoming top-four chasers.

Arsenal drew 1-1 against a Manchester United side not known for its defensive prowess, and the Gunners needed a rocket from Declan Rice to rescue a point.

How will Mikel Arteta see this draw? Well, not kindly. Here’s Arteta on frustration with a conceded free kick, lack of finish, and more points dropped as the title race looks run.

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss on draw with Manchester United, scoring struggles

“Very frustrated we haven’t won because of the dominance and control we had especially in the first half. Out of nothing we gave the ball away. In the second half we tried and we generated the goal. We had them and you could feel that they were really fatigued and we gave them life.”

What was missing? “Intensity, the threat in the final 25 meters to make something happen. Besides that we were incredible.”

“You come here, you are playing for what you are playing and you want to win the game. Today is frustration.”

“When we had them, in the first half, we were exceptional in the high press. We lacked to put the knife there in the last 25 meters. We missed the last shot, the last pass, and then in one action, a long ball... they become alive. We didn’t capitalize. We gave so many balls away, started to lose duels, and we could’ve end up losing it.”

Why didn’t you find the final ball? “We tried in various ways but ultimately we have to execute — the right moment, with the right weight of pass.”

Was conceding the free kick as frustrating as Bruno Fernandes scoring it? “The way we gave the ball away and then the foul. Don’t give them the option because it’s very likely it’s going to happen.”

“You do so many good things in the first half and you’re 1-0 down. It’s painful. We tried and went for it, but we opened the games to lose the game. There was no chance to lose the game and we open it ourselves.”