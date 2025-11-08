Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saw his Gunners become the latest side to fall victim to Sunderland’s early-season magic in 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Dan Ballard’s first-half rocket put Sunderland ahead of the Premier League leaders, and the Gunners entered halftime down a goal to their promoted hosts.

MORE — Sunderland vs Arsenal recap, video highlights

Bukayo Saka brought the Gunners level as they feasted on a rare Sunderland error, and Leandro Trossard embossed the back of the net with a goal of his own to put Arsenal on the brink of a ninth PL win of the season.

Yet Brian Brobbey’s brave, magical goal in stoppage time salvaged a point for the Black Cats as Arsenal opened the door to the throne room a bit ahead of Man City vs Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after frustrating, thrilling draw at Sunderland

Thoughts on the game? “Really tough test. We knew that, the way they set up. They make it very difficult for you. They take the game constantly to areas you have to deal with. At the end very unfortunate we conceded a goal.”

“The time that’s been added tells you the story of the game.”

What did you say at halftime? “We had to do better, the way we conceded a goal. It’s clear what they do and they do it really well. We trained against it but you have to do it in the game. We scored the second goal but another direct ball and they do really well.”

Conceding twice is disappointing: “They are two direct balls, two flicks, the same action. But credit to the opposition. They have Ballard. They create those moments. They can score that goal. That’s the reason they are there.”

This shows the depth of the Premier League: “It shows it every week, against every opponent, the margins that you win football matches. Now they have the international break. We are very disappointed but we have to go again.”

Good to get a break with Odegaard, Havertz, Gyokeres among the missing: “We have seven injured players across the front line. We are very limited but that’s the season.”

Still bright to come back from 1-0 down? “For sure. I love the way the team reacted to score the two goals and go ahead. It’s just ahead we concede late but that’s the league.”

Eberechi Eze reaction

Thoughts on the draw? “It was a difficult game. They made it a tough place to come. You know how they play. We have to keep perspective. We’re still first, still working.”

Sunderland are a handful: “You know how they play it’s very direct. It’s a testament to our team. You see how hard it is to make chances but we’ll pick ourselves and go.”

What did Arteta say at halftime? “It was more of the same really. As time went on we started to win more duels, be a bit more competitive in midfield. It’s one of those games where we have to keep perspective.”

“You can see the quality of their game. They haven’t lost here in a while. It’s important to keep on heads on, not look too deep.”

International break will be good for Arsenal? “It’ll be a time to come away from the Premier League. We can come back, go again, and be fresh for that. Of course we’ll be strong when players come back.”