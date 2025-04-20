Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after win at Ipswich, on Saka injury?

Mikel Arteta had plenty to say after Arsenal’s easy 4-0 win at Ipswich on Sunday, as the Gunners have made Liverpool wait a little longer to win the title.

Arsenal cruised to victory at Ipswich ahead of their next Premier League game at home against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Arteta rotated a few players but went much stronger with his lineup as Saka took a whack, got an assist and could’ve scored a hat trick, while Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli (one goal) and Leandro Trossard (two goals) all put in superb shifts.

Mikel Arteta reaction — Update on Bukayo Saka injury

Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports the following when asked about Bukayo Saka’s injury.

“I didn’t see the tackle, it was quite fast. You have to watch it, it’s a good decision from the referee. He in a bit of pain but thankfully it doesn’t look anything too serious,” Arteta said.

On the win at Ipswich, Arteta had the following to say.

“Really happy with that performance, especially the way we started the game with 11 v 11. The first 35 minutes were exceptional. We scored two and could have scored three or four. After the sending off the game changed.

“We controlled the game well, we lacked a bit of threat but scored two good goals. We rotated players, rested players so a good afternoon. There are a lot of positives today from the game.”

Leandro Trossard reaction

On the end of the season: “It is important for ourselves. We don’t need to look at them [Liverpool] we just have to keep going like this and take it game by game. We want to win every game but we know how tough it is in the league. A good win today and we just need to keep pushing going forward.”

On Arsenal’s final months of the season: “We are there for a reason, we have been doing very well in the Champions League. We have to keep believing.”