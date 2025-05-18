Mikel Arteta turned his attention to a new goal once Arsenal were eliminated from the Premier League title race, and the Spanish manager has made a pretty big deal about finishing second this season.

That goal was met by Arteta’s men on Sunday via a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in Week 37 on Sunday, though it took much longer than expected by so many.

Declan Rice’s second-half goal was enough for the Gunners, who were saved in the first half by a star show from goalkeeper David Raya but controlled the second frame en route to 71 points, five more than Newcastle, Chelsea, and Aston Villa.

Arsenal finish the season away to Southampton, so they will feel their chances of going out on a high note are solid but can do whatever they want with the lineup at St. Mary’s.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say after win seals second place, Champions League return?

We’ll have all the words from Arsenal’s boss as soon as he speaks from North London, but here’s how he addressed the crowd at the Emirates prior to the Gunners’ ‘lap of honor.’

“We had a dream and it was to bring big trophies to you,” Arteta said. “We haven’t been able to do it for a variety of reasons.”

“Make sure chasing a dream doesn’t get blurry and you can see what these players are doing. Take this dream with enthusiasm. ... We have to make our own history in this stadium. We understand that this season. There’s much more to come. These players have the hunger, courage and the talent and we’re going to make it happen.

“We need to reset, we need to win on Southampton and then go on holidays. Anyone in our position can only dream of finishing in this position.”