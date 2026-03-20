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Mohamed Salah injury news: Latest update as Liverpool, Egypt star set for absence

  
Published March 20, 2026 10:30 AM

A Mohamed Salah injury was the dark cloud from Liverpool’s feel-good cruise past Galatasaray this week in the UEFA Champions League.

Salah is set to miss this weekend’s Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion and also will not be on the field for Egypt as they continue preparation for the World Cup during the international break.

MORE — Premier League Golden Boot race

Liverpool are simply calling it a “muscle injury” for Salah.

“The good thing for Liverpool and for us is that we go to an international break,” said Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Friday. “The bad thing for Egypt is that he can’t go there.”

Egypt play an international friendly against Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 27 and then another versus Spain on Monday, March 30.

Mohamed Salah injury update: What else did Arne Slot say?

Salah’s quest to summit Egypt’s all-time scoring list stalls for now. He remains just two goals away from matching Hossam Hassan’s all-time goals mark for Egypt.

His Premier League production has dipped this season with five goals and six assists in 1820 minutes, but he’s found form in the past two months with nine of those goal contributions coming over his last 13 appearances for Liverpool.

“We are hoping also with what Mo has shown in the past that he can recover faster than other players might in similar situations because he takes such good care of his body. History has shown that he can be earlier back than some others.

“But it’s only two weeks when we go again so let’s hope in that period of time he can be back.”

The Reds are relatively healthy in attack, and young Rio Ngumoha could be in for more minutes on Saturday. Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, and Cody Gakpo remain focal points of the attack and Federico Chiesa will also be an option.

Liverpool go to Man City on April 4 in the FA Cup quarterfinals, then head to PSG for a first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal round on April 8. They’ll then host Fulham on April 11 before PSG comes to Anfield for a second leg on April 14. The Reds then go to Everton for a Merseyside derby on April 19.