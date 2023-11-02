Newcastle vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal brings its unbeaten Premier League record up north to meet sixth-place Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 1:30pm ET on NBCSports.com or stream online via Peacock Premium).

The Gunners have tasted defeat, and recently, bowing out of the League Cup at midweek versus West Ham. Mikel Arteta’s men have also fallen to Lens in the Champions League.

[ MORE: Premier League table — Standings from 2023-24 season ]

But it’s seven wins and three draws from 10 in Premier League play, where only North London rivals Tottenham are ahead of them.

Newcastle is coming off a midweek win in the League Cup, bouncing Manchester United 3-0, and sits sixth on the Premier League table with seven points.

Eddie Howe’s men are dealing with a number of injuries and a suspension to Sandro Tonali, but would love to inject itself back into the top four discussion by holding serve at a St. James’ Park which is quickly becoming a fortress.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 1:30pm ET Saturday (November 4)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Watch on NBCSports.com or Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Newcastle United, injuries

The absence of Alexander Isak is going to make Eddie Howe ask plenty of Callum Wilson, who is playing very well but is 31 and the manager’s only other main center forward option. Injuries out wide to Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy are also taxing the Magpies.

OUT: Harvey Barnes (foot), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Sven Botman (knee), Alexander Isak (groin), Javi Manquillo (groin), Lewis Miley (illness), Matt Targett (thigh)

Focus on Arsenal, injuries

Arsenal is without some key pieces, too, as Thomas Partey’s absence continues to ask a lot of Declan Rice and Co.

Gabriel Jesus returning would help the Gunners, who are leaning on Eddie Nketiah and any number of false nine types to lead the line.

OUT: Thomas Partey (other), Gabriel Jesus (thigh), Emile Smith Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (knee)

