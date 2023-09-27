 Skip navigation
Newcastle vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published September 27, 2023 11:04 AM

Can Burnley use momentum from a midweek outburst to score a big upset when it visits Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium)?

The Clarets scored four at Salford City with plenty of depth pieces contributing to a big League Cup win on Tuesday, while opponents Newcastle had to deal with Manchester City a day later.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Rest could reap rewards for the Clarets, but Vincent Kompany will have to plan to have Burnley at their best for both this and a massive Tuesday meeting with Luton Town.

Newcastle is thriving at the moment, having hung eight goals on Sheffield United following a 0-0 draw with AC Milan as a pair of clean sheets made them feel good before that Thursday scrap with Man City at St. James’ Park.

How to watch Newcastle vs Burnley live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)

TV channel: Peacock

Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium

Focus on Newcastle

The Joelinton absence has affected the midfield mix at St. James’ Park but the Magpies should have the depth of quality to handle Burnley challenge. Harvey Barnes’ injury takes a little competition out of the wing places but Anthony Gordon has been Eddie Howe’s preference either way.

OUT: Joelinton (knee), Emil Krafth (knee), Joe Willock (thigh), Harvey Barnes (foot)

Focus on Burnley

The chances are coming but the goals have to follow. Anass Zaroury made a huge claim for more playing time with his three assists at Salford City, and Zeki Amdouni joins Luca Koleosho in looking primed for breakthroughs.

OUT: Darko Churilnov (undisclosed), Michael Obafemi (hamstring), Hjalmar Ekdal (knee)| QUESTIONABLE: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (muscular)