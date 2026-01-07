 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Packers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025
How do the 2025-26 NFL playoffs work? Teams, first-round byes, bracket, reseeding
Simon Yates
Simon Yates quits cycling after career that included Vuelta and Giro titles

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
nbc_nba_enjoylebron_260107.jpg
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
What are the best college basketball squads ever?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Packers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game
New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025
How do the 2025-26 NFL playoffs work? Teams, first-round byes, bracket, reseeding
Simon Yates
Simon Yates quits cycling after career that included Vuelta and Giro titles

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
nbc_nba_enjoylebron_260107.jpg
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
What are the best college basketball squads ever?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Newcastle vs Leeds United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published January 7, 2026 02:19 PM

Leeds United put their impressive unbeaten Premier League run on the line when they visit home-happy Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

WATCH Newcastle v Leeds

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Newcastle vs Leeds live updates, score: 3:15pm ET kickoff

How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Newcastle vs Leeds live updates

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Woltemade

Leeds United lineup

Perri, Justin, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle vs Leeds preview

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have not lost since November 29’s near-comeback at Man City, beating Chelsea and Crystal Palace while drawing five times to pull eight points clear of 18th-place West Ham United.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle enter Week 21 on the heels of back-to-back wins and hoping to continue their solid performances at SJP. The Magpies are 5W-2D in their last seven home games, and home form has kept them in the top-five discussion.

Leeds have already taken a point off Newcastle, drawing the Magpies 0-0 in Week 3’s match at Elland Road. Can they collect another impressive point or three?

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Anthony Elanga (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Murphy (thigh)

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT Daniel James (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf)

Newcastle vs Leeds prediction

The Magpies’ only home losses this season have been to Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Will Leeds join that esteemed list? It wouldn’t be a true stunner, especially given Newcastle’s inconsistency this season. Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa are both due for a big performance up top and their back line enters the game in fine form. Newcastle 2-1 Leeds United.