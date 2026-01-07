Newcastle vs Leeds United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Leeds United put their impressive unbeaten Premier League run on the line when they visit home-happy Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Woltemade

Leeds United lineup

Perri, Justin, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle vs Leeds preview

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have not lost since November 29’s near-comeback at Man City, beating Chelsea and Crystal Palace while drawing five times to pull eight points clear of 18th-place West Ham United.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle enter Week 21 on the heels of back-to-back wins and hoping to continue their solid performances at SJP. The Magpies are 5W-2D in their last seven home games, and home form has kept them in the top-five discussion.

Leeds have already taken a point off Newcastle, drawing the Magpies 0-0 in Week 3’s match at Elland Road. Can they collect another impressive point or three?

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Anthony Elanga (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Murphy (thigh)

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT Daniel James (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf)

Newcastle vs Leeds prediction

The Magpies’ only home losses this season have been to Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Will Leeds join that esteemed list? It wouldn’t be a true stunner, especially given Newcastle’s inconsistency this season. Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa are both due for a big performance up top and their back line enters the game in fine form. Newcastle 2-1 Leeds United.