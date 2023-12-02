Newcastle vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two chaotic seasons meet at St. James’ Park on Saturday when Newcastle United hosts Manchester United (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com ).

Newcastle’s chaos has been more pleasant to be sure, as the Magpies are navigating a first UEFA Champions League season in a couple of decades and also handling an injury list that’s currently at double digits for first team players.

Given all that, the Magpies have still beaten Chelsea and drawn PSG this week, coming close to beating Les Parisiens were it not for a wild VAR call. Now the question is whether they can handle a third big-name opponents in eight days.

Manchester United, meanwhile, had a wild 3-3 draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday to leave their UEFA Champions League knockout round hopes in a pretty grim place.

The Red Devils are coming off three-straight Premier League wins and open the weekend four points back of the top four, but there’s trouble ahead on the docket: this match, then Chelsea, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Saturday (December 2)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Newcastle United, team news

The Magpies have defied science this week, taxing themselves over 180 minutes versus Chelsea and PSG. Only Sean Longstaff could return, and it’s important to note that players like Alexander Isak have been pressed into big minutes coming off of injuries themselves.

OUT: Harvey Barnes (foot), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (thigh), Dan Burn (back), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Sean Longstaff (ankle)

Focus on Manchester United, team news

Erik ten Hag has given Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof big minutes and continues to keep Raphael Varane on the bench.

OUT: Casemiro (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Christian Eriksen (knee), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Amad Diallo (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Mason Mount (calf)