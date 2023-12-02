 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out ‘speculation’ in latest memo

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out ‘speculation’ in latest memo

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Newcastle vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 2, 2023 07:20 AM

Two chaotic seasons meet at St. James’ Park on Saturday when Newcastle United hosts Manchester United (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle’s chaos has been more pleasant to be sure, as the Magpies are navigating a first UEFA Champions League season in a couple of decades and also handling an injury list that’s currently at double digits for first team players.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM LIVE

Given all that, the Magpies have still beaten Chelsea and drawn PSG this week, coming close to beating Les Parisiens were it not for a wild VAR call. Now the question is whether they can handle a third big-name opponents in eight days.

Manchester United, meanwhile, had a wild 3-3 draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday to leave their UEFA Champions League knockout round hopes in a pretty grim place.

The Red Devils are coming off three-straight Premier League wins and open the weekend four points back of the top four, but there’s trouble ahead on the docket: this match, then Chelsea, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Saturday (December 2)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Newcastle United, team news

The Magpies have defied science this week, taxing themselves over 180 minutes versus Chelsea and PSG. Only Sean Longstaff could return, and it’s important to note that players like Alexander Isak have been pressed into big minutes coming off of injuries themselves.

OUT: Harvey Barnes (foot), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Callum Wilson (thigh), Dan Burn (back), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Sean Longstaff (ankle)

Focus on Manchester United, team news

Erik ten Hag has given Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof big minutes and continues to keep Raphael Varane on the bench.

OUT: Casemiro (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Christian Eriksen (knee), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Amad Diallo (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Mason Mount (calf)