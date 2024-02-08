 Skip navigation
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, video highlights

  
Published February 8, 2024 02:47 PM

Nottingham Forest’s early surge under Nuno Espirito Santo is becoming a memory, and the Tricky Trees hope a familiar triumph paves the way back into the win column when Newcastle United visits the City Ground on Saturday.

Forest beat a depleted Newcastle 3-1 at St. James’ Park on Boxing Day, and then took care of Manchester United four days later. But losses to Brentford and Arsenal were followed by a draw at Bournemouth and Nuno’s men are just two points above the relegation zone.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs NEWCASTLE LIVE STREAM ONLINE

Newcastle, on the other hand, are a bit healthier now and have claimed four of six points since a four-game losing streak helped send their top four hopes into a spiral.

The Magpies’ 33 points aren’t disqualifying to their season goals, however, as a return to Europe is possible. Sixth-place is just five points away, while the top four is further at 13 points but not an impossibility given the club’s exit from European competition and ability to focus on the just two competitions.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United, live stream link, start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Stream: Online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries

OUT: Ibrahim Sangare (international duty), Serge Aurier (international duty), Ola Aina (international duty), Willy Boly (international duty), Chris Wood (thigh). | QUESTIONABLE: Divock Origi (groin), Callum Hudson-Odoi (calf)

Newcastle United team news, injuries

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back), Alexander Isak (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (knock), Joe Willock (achilles), Anthony Gordon (ankle)