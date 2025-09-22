Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or

Paris Saint-Germain and France star Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d’Or on Monday, the third first-time winner of the award since 2020.

Dembele beat out runner-up Lamine Yamal to the honor after winning PSG’s first UEFA Champions League last season. He became emotional several times on stage, the first time when he mentioned his mother in the crowd.

The 28-year-old Dembele has had a wild career ride to this honor, breaking out with Borussia Dortmund in 2016 after coming through the ranks at Stade Rennes.

He was constantly under pressure following a huge-money move to Barcelona in 2017, becoming a star but finding a new level after a move to PSG in 2023.

Manchester City’s Rodri won the honor last season, with Lionel Messi claiming his record eighth the previous season.

Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema won the award in 2022, with Messi claiming the two prior to that.

More to come....