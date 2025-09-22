 Skip navigation
Top News

Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
Inspiring threads: Why the European Ryder Cup team is wearing salmon polos
Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has thought about playing Ryder Cup ‘every second’
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?
nbc_ffhh_cinminv2_250922.jpg
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ousmane Dembele wins 2025 Ballon d’Or

  
Published September 22, 2025 04:52 PM

Paris Saint-Germain and France star Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d’Or on Monday, the third first-time winner of the award since 2020.

Dembele beat out runner-up Lamine Yamal to the honor after winning PSG’s first UEFA Champions League last season. He became emotional several times on stage, the first time when he mentioned his mother in the crowd.

The 28-year-old Dembele has had a wild career ride to this honor, breaking out with Borussia Dortmund in 2016 after coming through the ranks at Stade Rennes.

He was constantly under pressure following a huge-money move to Barcelona in 2017, becoming a star but finding a new level after a move to PSG in 2023.

Manchester City’s Rodri won the honor last season, with Lionel Messi claiming his record eighth the previous season.

Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema won the award in 2022, with Messi claiming the two prior to that.

More to come....