Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 6 review
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said after Sunday night’s Cup race at Kansas
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Relays
U.S. track and field team wins four of five events at World Athletics Relays

Top Clips

oly_atm4x100_worldathleticsrelays_240505.jpg
Lyles anchors USA to men’s 4x100m relay victory
nbc_nas_kansascity400hls_240505.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
oly_atw4x100_worldathleticsrelays_240505.jpg
Jefferson leads USA to women’s 4x100m relay win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, team news, live updates

  
Published May 6, 2024 04:29 AM

Paris Saint-Germain host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany.

[ LIVE: PSG vs Borussia Dortmund live stats on FotMob.com ]

Kylian Mbappe and Co. hit the woodwork multiple times and missed some big chances in Dortmund and that will give them hope they can get past the German giants at the Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique’s side beat Dortmund at home in the group stage of the Champions League and drew with them away but they just didn’t have a clinical edge in the first leg of the semifinal and they’ve given themselves a lot of work to do to reach the final.

Dortmund were delighted with the performance and the result last week as Jadon Sancho was fantastic out wide, Niclas Fullkrug got the goal up top and led the line superbly and at the back Mats Hummels rolled back the years to anchor a solid defensive display. Dortmund are the heavy underdogs but love that role.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 7)
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

PSG focus, team news

PSG will be missing center back Lucas Hernandez who went off with an injury in the first leg. Youngster Beraldo is set to start in his place. Mbappe, Dembele and Barcola are set to start in attack but we may see Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani early off the bench as PSG chase goals.

Borussia Dortmund focus, team news

Dortmund are likely to go with the same lineup as the first leg as they had great balance and the likes of Sancho, Brandt and Adeyimi were excellent in supporting Fullkrug in attack and doing their work defensively. Dortmund will be buoyed by the number of chances they created in the first leg but know they will have to do even more defending in the second leg if they’re going to get to Wembley.