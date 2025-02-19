 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250219.jpg
Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool’s draw with Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam
oly_aswcs_shiffrin_250211.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250219.jpg
Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool’s draw with Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after loss to Real Madrid, Mbappe hat trick?

  
Published February 19, 2025 05:15 PM

Manchester City crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands (er, feet) of Kylian Mbappe, who bagged a breathtaking hat trick in the second leg on Wednesday to send Real Madrid through to the round of 16.

REAL MADRID 3-1 (6-3 agg.) MAN CITY - Highlights, recap & analysis

It was a miserable night from start to finish for Guardiola’s side, as Mbappe scored in the 4th, 33rd and 61st minutes, almost toying with the four-time reining Premier League champions every time he got on the ball. The FA Cup is now all that stands between Man City and their first trophy-less season since Guardiola’s debut campaign back in 2016-17.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after loss to Real Madrid, Mbappe hat trick?

We’ll have Guardiola’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.