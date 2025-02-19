Manchester City crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands (er, feet) of Kylian Mbappe, who bagged a breathtaking hat trick in the second leg on Wednesday to send Real Madrid through to the round of 16.

REAL MADRID 3-1 (6-3 agg.) MAN CITY - Highlights, recap & analysis

It was a miserable night from start to finish for Guardiola’s side, as Mbappe scored in the 4th, 33rd and 61st minutes, almost toying with the four-time reining Premier League champions every time he got on the ball. The FA Cup is now all that stands between Man City and their first trophy-less season since Guardiola’s debut campaign back in 2016-17.

1 - For the first time in his managerial career, Pep Guardiola has seen his side eliminated from the UEFA Champions League prior to the Round of 16 (this being his 16th campaign). Rarity. pic.twitter.com/OahtOQLHgF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2025

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after loss to Real Madrid, Mbappe hat trick?

