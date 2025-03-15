 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham
nbc_pl_shamptongoal1_250315.jpg
Onuachu gives Southampton lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_evewhu_soucekgoal_250315.jpg
Soucek curls West Ham in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham
nbc_pl_shamptongoal1_250315.jpg
Onuachu gives Southampton lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_evewhu_soucekgoal_250315.jpg
Soucek curls West Ham in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Manchester City boss say after draw vs Brighton?

  
Published March 15, 2025 01:26 PM

Reaction from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola following their game against Brighton on Saturday was interesting as they dropped more points.

MORE — Man City 2-2 Brighton

City lost at Nottingham Forest last weekend to throw more doubt over whether or not they will finish in the Champions League qualification spots, and they twice coughed up a lead against Brighton to draw this weekend.

Here’s the reaction from Pep Guardiola after Manchester City vs Brighton.

Pep Guardiola reaction

On his general thoughts on the game: “A tight game, I know how difficult it is to make the process we are in now. We make good moments. We started the second half and we had the chances. The players gave everything. We take a point and keep going.”

Asked if their confidence has taken a hit after giving up the lead twice: “Of course we have confidence. The young players played good. Jeremy did well but they [Brighton] defend well and are so clever. We were close, but unfortunately we couldn’t do it.”