Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Manchester City boss say after draw vs Brighton?

Reaction from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola following their game against Brighton on Saturday was interesting as they dropped more points.

City lost at Nottingham Forest last weekend to throw more doubt over whether or not they will finish in the Champions League qualification spots, and they twice coughed up a lead against Brighton to draw this weekend.

Here’s the reaction from Pep Guardiola after Manchester City vs Brighton.

Pep Guardiola reaction

On his general thoughts on the game: “A tight game, I know how difficult it is to make the process we are in now. We make good moments. We started the second half and we had the chances. The players gave everything. We take a point and keep going.”

Asked if their confidence has taken a hit after giving up the lead twice: “Of course we have confidence. The young players played good. Jeremy did well but they [Brighton] defend well and are so clever. We were close, but unfortunately we couldn’t do it.”