Pep Guardiola’s views of the sun were plentiful in the second half of Manchester City’s match at Chelsea on Sunday, and so, too, is his side’s sight of a Premier League title.

MORE — Recap, video highlights, full match replay

City have control of their title destiny after getting goals from Nico O’Reilly, Jeremy Doku, and Marc Guehi at Stamford Bridge, six points back of Arsenal with a match-in-hand and a Week 33 meeting with the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Manchester City manager say after scrap with Chelsea?

We’ll share all of Guardiola’s words as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.

Marc Guehi reaction

Thoughts on the game: “Second half especially we did well. We just want to improve and get better. When we have players like this guy it’s fantastic. We’ll recover and go again.”

Should Arsenal take notice of this performance? “I don’t think it matters. The most important thing even though it’s cliche is that we did the job today and we can focus on the game coming up now. Onto the next one.”

Rayan Cherki reaction

On Guehi’s goal: “When I get the pass to him, I’m not good because I didn’t know if he’d score but I was very happy. Now we can go play against Arsenal. That’s a big game for us.”

Quite an assist? “It’s not my pass. You can see when he controlled the ball, the touch was very nice. The ball was not good, but I’m very happy for him.”

On Pep’s comments about Cherki being loose: “I don’t feel the pressure. I don’t want to feel the pressure. I just want to play with my teammates, give them pleasure because we need goals.”