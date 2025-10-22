Premier League Next XI? Under-the-radar players who soon could be superstars

Forget Erling Haaland, Moises Caicedo, Bukayo Saka, and whoever else you might include in the very Best XI of the Premier League.

There are no doubts there. Haaland’s the best finisher in the world, Caicedo a complete terror in the midfield, and Saka a playmaking menace of the highest order.

But who’s next?

That’s a trickier question to answer, especially eight games (or less) into players’ Premier League seasons.

Who is in the Premier League Next XI?

Goalkeepers

This one’s not only tough to crown, but tricky to qualify. After all, Liverpool’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is not really a No. 2 goalkeeper despite his current status as a deputy to (injured) Alisson Becker. But he is also 25 and has made his name as a top goalkeeper in the world. There’s not a lot of “next” in his game aside from his status in his club. Man United’s Senne Lammers could well prove to be the stud needed to finally vill the void left by David De Gea, but it’s been just two games, people. Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen has been teasing us with some complete performances since Robert Sanchez left town. And right now, there may be no one shy of Gigio Donnarumma impressing as much as Sunderland’s own Robin Roefs. Still not 23 — well before a traditional keeper’s prime, he saving more would-be goals than anyone but Dean Henderson and a top-five player in terms of collecting crosses.

Defenders

Talk about a loaded group. Riccardo Calafiori flashed in his first season at Arsenal but persistent injuries stopped him from playing more than six games in a row at any time. Now essentially bringing to the Gunners’ left back spot what so many right backs delivered in Pep Guardiola’s system as a sort of hybrid midfielder, he’s been one of the players of the season and would be in a PL Best XI were it to be named right now. Nordi Mukiele has been on our screens for so long between PSG and RB Leipzig, and is 27 years old but there’s no denying his role in Sunderland’s tremendous early season. He’s been a force, but Sunderland will soon be tested by brighter opposition. Trevoh Chalobah is at the peak of his powers in Chelsea’s system and looks like he has the mettle to keep his job even when the Blues back line finds full health. Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman looks like a Man City wing back but is doing the thing under fire in Scott Parker’s packed-in unit. West Ham’s Malick Diouf is another new-to-the-PL left back in claret who could well be the next big thing for a big club. It feels like cheating to include Maxence Lacroix or Chris Richards but either may be the most-highlighted Palace defender as soon as January. And last but certainly not least is Santiago Bueno. Wolves aren’t very good, but he’s been superb in driving Vitor Pereira’s men to a 1W-2D-1L record since returning to health. They are 0-0-4 when he played less than a half this Premier League season.

Mukiele tucks away Sunderland's opener v. Wolves Nordi Mukiele ignites the Stadium of Light with an early breakthrough for Sunderland against Wolves.

Midfielders

It’s tricky to build a formation for this Next XI because of this group, where there are a load of incredible defensive midfielders and even box-to-box men but no under-the-radar attacking midfielder unless you want to want to be disingenuous and include a proven top-flight Best XI player in Florian Wirtz or lie about a winger’s position for Fulham’s Kevin. We’ll probably solve this riddle with our center forward pick. So, let’s highlights all of midfield bosses at our disposal. Adam Wharton‘s already an England man but the Premier League is still learning about him. Kobbie Mainoo could be here one day but let’s be real — he’s too far down Ruben Amorim’s pecking order at the moment. All of Leeds’ hopes for safety sometimes feel pinned squarely on the back of Anton Stach, who has looked marvelous in his best moments. Nico Gonzalez is in a tough spot at Man City, as he’s behind Rodri and Mateo Kovacic in Pep Guardiola’s short-term plans when he may be No. 1 in his long-term book. Yehor Yarmolyuk of Brentford is a manchild in the good way, not the Sabrina Carpenter way. At 21 on a developing team, he’s oscillating between elite and below average days this season but the peaks are otherworldly. USMNT star Tyler Adams is enjoying a long period of health and is as all-action as it gets in these parts.

Forwards

Tough group here. Let’s start with a no-doubter. Nick Woltemade‘s first several weeks in the Premier League have shown a fun, gangly, absurdly-nimble-for-his-size players who drops deep like a young Harry Kane. How many players can be a No. 9 while also delivering the set-up ball like a supreme No. 10? Brentford’s Igor Thiago has impressed so much that it inspires revisionist history thoughts — if he were healthy last season alongside Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, and Kevin Schade, would Thomas Frank still be with a UEL-qualified Bees team? Yankuba Minteh has joined Elliot Andersen as PSR sales truly lamented by Newcastle, as the Brighton man is ravaging defenses on the right. It feels too soon to crown Eli Junior Kroupi but monitor Bournemouth’s teenage Frenchman, who scored 13 goals in 13 games for Lorient last season. Hugo Ekitike may be the perfect center forward who will masquerade as a winger at times while Liverpool boss Arne Slot figures out how to invigorate Alexander Isak.

Premier League Next XI — 3-5-2

Robin Roefs

Santiago Bueno — Trevoh Chalobah — Riccardo Calafiori

Nordi Mukiele — Yehor Yarmolyuk — Adam Wharton — Quilindschy Hartman

Yankuba Minteh — Nick Woltemade — Hugo Ekitike