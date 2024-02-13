Premier League Power Rankings: Week 24 of the 2023-24 season

The Premier League season has reached a pivotal stage as the title, top four, European and relegation scraps are all intensifying.

It’s all about building momentum from here until the finish line as plenty of teams are surging ahead of the final stretch.

With Manchester City back to their best with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland back fit, plus Arsenal also regaining their top form and Liverpool hanging in there, it feels like the top of our rankings will have a very familiar feel to them from now until May.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea have all recovered in recent weeks too as the big boys are starting to flex their muscles. As for the upstarts, Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle have all fallen off the pace a little.

At the other end of the table Luton have been on a tear in recent weeks and the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are all heading in the wrong direction at precisely the wrong time of the season.

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 24

The strugglers

20. Crystal Palace - Down 4

19. Burnley - Down 1

18. Sheffield United - Up 2

17. Everton - Down 2

16. Nottingham Forest - Down 5

The Eagles are in a nosedive as Roy Hodgson is hanging onto his job by a thread as injuries and bad luck have piled up. They sit just above the bottom three and two wins from their last 12 has led to a big slide down the table. Burnley are scrapping away and were unlucky at Liverpool but defensively they concede so many goals and they can’t finish off chances. Sheffield United got a morale-boosting win at Luton to give themselves hope they can close the seven-point gap to safety but it will be a big ask. Everton remain in the drop zone after failing to pick up a win in their last seven games but they battled hard in their loss at Man City and everything hinges on their appeal against their points deduction and the decision on a possible second points deduction. The same can be said for Nottingham Forest who have picked up one point from their last four as Nuno Espirito Santo is feeling the heat and the extra pressure of a possible points deduction appears to be impacting the players, even though Elanga and Hudson-Odoi are back firing on all cylinders.

The scrappers

15. Luton Town - Up 2

14. West Ham United - Down 9

13. Bournemouth - Down 1

12. Fulham - Up 7

11. Newcastle United - Up 3

The Hatters suffered a surprise home defeat against Sheffield United but they’re still in a great position and Rob Edwards has them punching well above their weight as they sit just outside the bottom three. West Ham were embarrassed at home by Arsenal 6-0 and pressure is building on David Moyes after a horrendous start to 2024 which has seen them fail to win any of their five games. Bournemouth have suffered a setback in recent weeks with three defeats from their last five as Andoni Iraola’s side are slipping towards the relegation zone as they were well beaten at Fulham and were too open on the counter and couldn’t take their chances in attack. Speaking of Fulham, they needed that win against Bournemouth big time and Muniz and Broja have given them the extra firepower they needed in attack as they will finish in midtable. Newcastle are getting back towards their best and Bruno Guimaraes was superb in their topsy-turvy win at Nottingham Forest. If the Magpies shore things up defensively again they can make a late season push for the top six and European qualification.

The promising bunch

10. Brighton - Down 1

9. Brentford - Up 4

8. Wolves - Even

7. Aston Villa - Even

6. Manchester United - Up 4

The Seagulls have Mitoma back but are struggling for consistency this season as they played well at Tottenham and didn’t deserve to walk away with nothing after Spurs scored a 96th-minute winner. Brentford finally got the win their brave performances deserved as they won at Wolves, Ivan Toney is back in full flow and Thomas Frank is a relieved man as they’d been sinking towards the bottom three. Wolves had an off day against Brentford but have been very impressive in recent weeks and Gary O’Neil’s side are horrible to play against. Aston Villa deserved more against Manchester United but they came up against an inspired Andre Onana and yet another late winner from Scott McTominay. Unai Emery’s Villa are having a wobble but pushing for a top four finish is still a remarkable step forward. Speaking of a top four push, here comes Manchester United. Three wins in a row for Erik ten Hag’s side and Rasmus Hojlund is in the goals and full of confidence, while Casemiro, Varane, Maguire and Shaw are all back towards their best which is a big plus. It feels like United will once again make a late season push for fourth place.

The leading lights

5. Chelsea - Down 1

4. Tottenham Hotspur - Down 1

3. Liverpool - Down 2

2. Arsenal - Up 4

1.Manchester City - Up 1

Chelsea are starting to grind out wins as Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won four of their last six in the league and demolished Aston Villa in an FA Cup replay. It hasn’t been pretty but the Blues are showing signs of hanging in games and letting the quality of Palmer, Enzo, Nkunku, Sterling and Gallagher deliver the finishing touches. Tottenham won late on against Brighton after a sloppy first half almost cost them dear and you have to love the never say die attitude of Ange Postecoglou’s cavalier side. Having Heung-min Son back from international duty is huge and they now have a winnable run of games coming up before facing the main three title contenders in late April/early May. Can Spurs make an unlikely push into the title conversation? Liverpool are the Premier League leaders but were pushed hard by Burnley as injuries are mounting up for Jurgen Klopp and it’s threatening to derail their title bid before his farewell in May. Arsenal are surging with four wins in a row and they smashed West Ham 6-0 with Rice, Saka and Odegaard dazzling and set-pieces are helping them close the gap to City and Liverpool. Speaking of City, they made it 10 wins in a row in all competitions by beating Everton 2-0 thanks to Erling Haaland powering home two late goals. Having Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne back fit and fresh for the run-in is scary and you would be silly to rule out them winning the double treble.