Premier League referee David Coote suspended by PGMOL pending investigation

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has suspended Premier League referee David Coote amid an investigation into a video which allegedly shows him making negative comments about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

A video was widely circulated on social media showing Coote discussing officiating Liverpool games, as he used several obscenities to attack former Liverpool manager Klopp.

Another individual who appeared alongside Coote in the video also made several negative remarks about Liverpool Football Club and the people of Liverpool.

PGMOL released a statement on Monday confirming that Coote has been suspended pending an investigation.

“David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”