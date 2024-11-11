 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Oregon
Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Winners, losers after Championship 4 NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway
Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Oregon
Oregon vs Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Winners, losers after Championship 4 NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway
Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels
Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jerryjonessun_241111.jpg
Jones’ stubbornness keeps him from accountability
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Premier League referee David Coote suspended by PGMOL pending investigation

  
Published November 11, 2024 10:41 AM

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has suspended Premier League referee David Coote amid an investigation into a video which allegedly shows him making negative comments about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

A video was widely circulated on social media showing Coote discussing officiating Liverpool games, as he used several obscenities to attack former Liverpool manager Klopp.

Another individual who appeared alongside Coote in the video also made several negative remarks about Liverpool Football Club and the people of Liverpool.

PGMOL released a statement on Monday confirming that Coote has been suspended pending an investigation.

“David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”