Premier League transfers, ins and outs: Summer signings, exits for all 20 clubs

Some Premier League mainstays have left their clubs and may even depart the league this summer, whether their choice or the desire of their teams.

Ashley Young, Lucas Moura and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs, and all this before June is more than a few days gone.

[ LIVE TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

Meanwhile, some new names are arriving in the Premier League, with Brentford purchasing a new keeper and Brighton raiding Watford for a star attacking talent.

As the summer goes on, this page will be consistently updated with the comings and goings around all 17 returning Premier League clubs and promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town.

See all signings, after the jump.

AFC Bournemouth

In

Hamed Traore (Sassuolo)

Out

Jefferson Lerma (Released)

Jack Stacey (Norwich City)

Junior Stanislas (Released)

Will Dennis (Kilmarnock) - Loan

Arsenal

In

Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Out

Zach Awe (Released)

Joel Ideho (Released)

George Lewis (Released)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Released)

Matt Smith (Released)

Tom Smith (Released)

Kaleel Green (Released)

Alexander Kovacevic (Released)

Tino Quamina (Released)

Mathaues Roberts (Released)

Pablo Mari (Monza)

Nikolaj Moller (St Gallen)

Mazeed Ogungbo (Barrow AFC)

Aston Villa

In

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - Free

Out

Ashley Young (Released)

Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) - Loan

Brentford

In

Mark Flekken (Freiburg)

Ethan Brierley (Rochdale)

Kevin Schade (Freiburg)

Romeo Beckham (Inter Miami)

Ji-soo Kim (Seongnam)

Out

Pontus Jansson (Malmo)

Saman Ghoddos (Released)

Tariqe Fosu (Released)

Joel Valencia (Released)

Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford) - Loan

Fin Stevens (Oxford) - Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Joao Pedro (Watford)

James Milner (Liverpool) - Free

Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) - Free

Out

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Antef Tsoungui (Feyenoord)

James Beadle (Oxford) - Loan

Abdallah Sima (Rangers) - Loan

Burnley

In

Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Dara O’Shea (West Brom)

Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient)

Out

Ashley Barnes (Norwich City)

Chelsea

In

Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)

Dujuan Richards (Phoenix Academy)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal)

Alex Matos (Norwich)

Out

Dujon Sterling (Glasgow Rangers)

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)

N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)

Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)

Tiemoue Bakayako (Released)

Charlie Webster (Heerenveen) - Loan

Crystal Palace

In

Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)

Out

James McArthur (Released)

Luka Milivojevic (Released)

Jack Butland (Glasgow Rangers) - Free

Rob Street (Cheltenham Town) - Free

Everton

Out

Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne)

Yerry Mina (Released)

Andros Townsend (Released)

Asmir Begovic (Released)

Einar Iversen (Released)

Isaac Price (Released)

Tom Davies (Released)

Harry Tryer (Chesterfield) - Loan

Fulham

Out

Joe Bryan (Released)

Liverpool

In

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Out

Roberto Firmino (Released)

Naby Keita (Released)

James Milner (Released)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Released)

Calvin Ramsay (Preston North End) - Loan

Harvey Davies (Crewe Alexandra) - Loan

Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) - Loan

Rhys Williams (Aberdeen) - Loan

Luton Town

In

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham)

Out

Sonny Bradley (Released)

Harry Isted (Released)

Henri Lansbury (Released)

Manchester City

In

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

Out

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Manchester United

Out

Ethan Galbraith (Released)

Phil Jones (Released)

Axel Tuanzebe (Released)

Di’Shon Bernard (Released)

Eric Hanbury (Released)

Charlie Wellens (Released)

Manni Norkett (Released)

Ethan Laird (Birmingham City)

Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht)

Newcastle United

In

Yankuba Minteh (Odense BK)

Out

Harry Barclay (Released)

Niall Brookwell (Released)

Ciaran Clark (Released)

Dan Langley (Released)

Matty Longstaff (Released)

Joe Oliver (Released)

Josh Stewart (Released)

Isaac Westendorf (Released)

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

Matt Bondswell (Newport County) - Loan

Nottingham Forest

In

Chris Wood (Newcastle)

Out

Jack Colback (Released)

Will Swan (Mansfield Town)

Jordan Smith (Released)

Andre Ayew (Released)

Cafu (Released)

Jesse Lingard (Released)

Jordan Smith (Released)

Lyle Taylor (Released)

Sheffield United

Out

Billy Sharp (Released)

Jack O’Connell (Released)

Enda Stevens (Released)

Kyron Gordon (Released)

Tottenham Hotspur

In

James Maddison (Leicester City)

Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

Out

Lucas Moura (Released)

Jamie Bowden (Released)

Kallum Cesay (Released)

Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Released)

Roshaun Mathurin (Released)

Marqes Muir (Released)

Romaine Mundle (Released)

West Ham United

In

Sean Moore (Cliftonville)

Out

Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas)

Manuel Lanzini (Released)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Out

Ruben Neves (A-Hilal)

Jeong Sang-bin (Minnesota United)

Diego Costa (Released)

Joao Moutinho (Released)

Michael Agboola (Released)

Lee Harkin (Released)

Jack Hodnett (Released)

Luke Matheson (Released)

Taylor Perry (Released)

Jack Scott (Released)

Follow @NicholasMendola