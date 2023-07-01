 Skip navigation
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather

Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
Button looking forward to challenge at Chicago
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3

Premier League transfers, ins and outs: Summer signings, exits for all 20 clubs

  
Published July 1, 2023 03:20 PM
GJjcVVDf1_lw
June 1, 2023 11:27 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards discuss transfer needs and potential targets for the Big Six Premier League clubs this summer.

Some Premier League mainstays have left their clubs and may even depart the league this summer, whether their choice or the desire of their teams.

Ashley Young, Lucas Moura and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs, and all this before June is more than a few days gone.

[ LIVE TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

Meanwhile, some new names are arriving in the Premier League, with Brentford purchasing a new keeper and Brighton raiding Watford for a star attacking talent.

As the summer goes on, this page will be consistently updated with the comings and goings around all 17 returning Premier League clubs and promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town.

See all signings, after the jump.

AFC Bournemouth

In
Hamed Traore (Sassuolo)

Out
Jefferson Lerma (Released)
Jack Stacey (Norwich City)
Junior Stanislas (Released)
Will Dennis (Kilmarnock) - Loan

Arsenal

In
Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Out
Zach Awe (Released)
Joel Ideho (Released)
George Lewis (Released)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Released)
Matt Smith (Released)
Tom Smith (Released)
Kaleel Green (Released)
Alexander Kovacevic (Released)
Tino Quamina (Released)
Mathaues Roberts (Released)
Pablo Mari (Monza)
Nikolaj Moller (St Gallen)
Mazeed Ogungbo (Barrow AFC)

Aston Villa

In
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - Free

Out
Ashley Young (Released)
Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) - Loan

Brentford

In
Mark Flekken (Freiburg)
Ethan Brierley (Rochdale)
Kevin Schade (Freiburg)
Romeo Beckham (Inter Miami)
Ji-soo Kim (Seongnam)

Out
Pontus Jansson (Malmo)
Saman Ghoddos (Released)
Tariqe Fosu (Released)
Joel Valencia (Released)
Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford) - Loan
Fin Stevens (Oxford) - Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

In
Joao Pedro (Watford)
James Milner (Liverpool) - Free
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) - Free

Out
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Antef Tsoungui (Feyenoord)
James Beadle (Oxford) - Loan
Abdallah Sima (Rangers) - Loan

Burnley

In
Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Dara O’Shea (West Brom)
Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient)

Out
Ashley Barnes (Norwich City)

Chelsea

In
Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)
Dujuan Richards (Phoenix Academy)
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)
Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal)
Alex Matos (Norwich)

Out
Dujon Sterling (Glasgow Rangers)
Kai Havertz (Arsenal)
Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)
N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)
Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)
Tiemoue Bakayako (Released)
Charlie Webster (Heerenveen) - Loan

Crystal Palace

In
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)

Out
James McArthur (Released)
Luka Milivojevic (Released)
Jack Butland (Glasgow Rangers) - Free
Rob Street (Cheltenham Town) - Free

Everton

Out
Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne)
Yerry Mina (Released)
Andros Townsend (Released)
Asmir Begovic (Released)
Einar Iversen (Released)
Isaac Price (Released)
Tom Davies (Released)
Harry Tryer (Chesterfield) - Loan

Fulham

Out
Joe Bryan (Released)

Liverpool

In
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Out
Roberto Firmino (Released)
Naby Keita (Released)
James Milner (Released)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Released)
Calvin Ramsay (Preston North End) - Loan
Harvey Davies (Crewe Alexandra) - Loan
Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) - Loan
Rhys Williams (Aberdeen) - Loan

Luton Town

In
Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham)

Out
Sonny Bradley (Released)
Harry Isted (Released)
Henri Lansbury (Released)

Manchester City

In
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

Out
Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Manchester United

Out
Ethan Galbraith (Released)
Phil Jones (Released)
Axel Tuanzebe (Released)
Di’Shon Bernard (Released)
Eric Hanbury (Released)
Charlie Wellens (Released)
Manni Norkett (Released)
Ethan Laird (Birmingham City)
Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht)

Newcastle United

In
Yankuba Minteh (Odense BK)

Out
Harry Barclay (Released)
Niall Brookwell (Released)
Ciaran Clark (Released)
Dan Langley (Released)
Matty Longstaff (Released)
Joe Oliver (Released)
Josh Stewart (Released)
Isaac Westendorf (Released)
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
Matt Bondswell (Newport County) - Loan

Nottingham Forest

In
Chris Wood (Newcastle)

Out
Jack Colback (Released)
Will Swan (Mansfield Town)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Andre Ayew (Released)
Cafu (Released)
Jesse Lingard (Released)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Lyle Taylor (Released)

Sheffield United

Out
Billy Sharp (Released)
Jack O’Connell (Released)
Enda Stevens (Released)
Kyron Gordon (Released)

Tottenham Hotspur

In

James Maddison (Leicester City)
Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

Out
Lucas Moura (Released)
Jamie Bowden (Released)
Kallum Cesay (Released)
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Released)
Roshaun Mathurin (Released)
Marqes Muir (Released)
Romaine Mundle (Released)

West Ham United

In

Sean Moore (Cliftonville)

Out
Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas)
Manuel Lanzini (Released)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Out
Ruben Neves (A-Hilal)
Jeong Sang-bin (Minnesota United)
Diego Costa (Released)
Joao Moutinho (Released)
Michael Agboola (Released)
Lee Harkin (Released)
Jack Hodnett (Released)
Luke Matheson (Released)
Taylor Perry (Released)
Jack Scott (Released)

Follow @NicholasMendola