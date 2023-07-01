Premier League transfers, ins and outs: Summer signings, exits for all 20 clubs
Some Premier League mainstays have left their clubs and may even depart the league this summer, whether their choice or the desire of their teams.
Ashley Young, Lucas Moura and Joao Moutinho are among the players who will not return to their clubs, and all this before June is more than a few days gone.
Meanwhile, some new names are arriving in the Premier League, with Brentford purchasing a new keeper and Brighton raiding Watford for a star attacking talent.
As the summer goes on, this page will be consistently updated with the comings and goings around all 17 returning Premier League clubs and promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town.
See all signings, after the jump.
AFC Bournemouth
In
Hamed Traore (Sassuolo)
Out
Jefferson Lerma (Released)
Jack Stacey (Norwich City)
Junior Stanislas (Released)
Will Dennis (Kilmarnock) - Loan
Arsenal
In
Kai Havertz (Chelsea)
Out
Zach Awe (Released)
Joel Ideho (Released)
George Lewis (Released)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Released)
Matt Smith (Released)
Tom Smith (Released)
Kaleel Green (Released)
Alexander Kovacevic (Released)
Tino Quamina (Released)
Mathaues Roberts (Released)
Pablo Mari (Monza)
Nikolaj Moller (St Gallen)
Mazeed Ogungbo (Barrow AFC)
Aston Villa
In
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - Free
Out
Ashley Young (Released)
Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Plymouth Argyle) - Loan
Brentford
In
Mark Flekken (Freiburg)
Ethan Brierley (Rochdale)
Kevin Schade (Freiburg)
Romeo Beckham (Inter Miami)
Ji-soo Kim (Seongnam)
Out
Pontus Jansson (Malmo)
Saman Ghoddos (Released)
Tariqe Fosu (Released)
Joel Valencia (Released)
Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford) - Loan
Fin Stevens (Oxford) - Loan
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Joao Pedro (Watford)
James Milner (Liverpool) - Free
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) - Free
Out
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Antef Tsoungui (Feyenoord)
James Beadle (Oxford) - Loan
Abdallah Sima (Rangers) - Loan
Burnley
In
Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach)
Dara O’Shea (West Brom)
Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient)
Out
Ashley Barnes (Norwich City)
Chelsea
In
Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)
Dujuan Richards (Phoenix Academy)
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)
Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal)
Alex Matos (Norwich)
Out
Dujon Sterling (Glasgow Rangers)
Kai Havertz (Arsenal)
Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City)
N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)
Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)
Tiemoue Bakayako (Released)
Charlie Webster (Heerenveen) - Loan
Crystal Palace
In
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)
Out
James McArthur (Released)
Luka Milivojevic (Released)
Jack Butland (Glasgow Rangers) - Free
Rob Street (Cheltenham Town) - Free
Everton
Out
Niels Nkounkou (Saint-Etienne)
Yerry Mina (Released)
Andros Townsend (Released)
Asmir Begovic (Released)
Einar Iversen (Released)
Isaac Price (Released)
Tom Davies (Released)
Harry Tryer (Chesterfield) - Loan
Fulham
Out
Joe Bryan (Released)
Liverpool
In
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)
Out
Roberto Firmino (Released)
Naby Keita (Released)
James Milner (Released)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Released)
Calvin Ramsay (Preston North End) - Loan
Harvey Davies (Crewe Alexandra) - Loan
Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) - Loan
Rhys Williams (Aberdeen) - Loan
Luton Town
In
Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham)
Out
Sonny Bradley (Released)
Harry Isted (Released)
Henri Lansbury (Released)
Manchester City
In
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
Out
Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)
Manchester United
Out
Ethan Galbraith (Released)
Phil Jones (Released)
Axel Tuanzebe (Released)
Di’Shon Bernard (Released)
Eric Hanbury (Released)
Charlie Wellens (Released)
Manni Norkett (Released)
Ethan Laird (Birmingham City)
Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht)
Newcastle United
In
Yankuba Minteh (Odense BK)
Out
Harry Barclay (Released)
Niall Brookwell (Released)
Ciaran Clark (Released)
Dan Langley (Released)
Matty Longstaff (Released)
Joe Oliver (Released)
Josh Stewart (Released)
Isaac Westendorf (Released)
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
Matt Bondswell (Newport County) - Loan
Nottingham Forest
In
Chris Wood (Newcastle)
Out
Jack Colback (Released)
Will Swan (Mansfield Town)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Andre Ayew (Released)
Cafu (Released)
Jesse Lingard (Released)
Jordan Smith (Released)
Lyle Taylor (Released)
Sheffield United
Out
Billy Sharp (Released)
Jack O’Connell (Released)
Enda Stevens (Released)
Kyron Gordon (Released)
Tottenham Hotspur
In
James Maddison (Leicester City)
Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)
Out
Lucas Moura (Released)
Jamie Bowden (Released)
Kallum Cesay (Released)
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Released)
Roshaun Mathurin (Released)
Marqes Muir (Released)
Romaine Mundle (Released)
West Ham United
In
Sean Moore (Cliftonville)
Out
Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas)
Manuel Lanzini (Released)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Out
Ruben Neves (A-Hilal)
Jeong Sang-bin (Minnesota United)
Diego Costa (Released)
Joao Moutinho (Released)
Michael Agboola (Released)
Lee Harkin (Released)
Jack Hodnett (Released)
Luke Matheson (Released)
Taylor Perry (Released)
Jack Scott (Released)