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Rayan Cherki golazo, Gianluigi Donnarumma gaffe deliver breathless start to Man City v Arsenal (video)

  
Published April 19, 2026 12:09 PM

A spicy start to Manchester City’s massive home match with Arsenal saw the hosts go in front through a sensational Rayan Cherki moment only to give level terms right back to their Etihad Stadium visitors.

Man City’s dribbling wizard managed to beat not one but two Premier League Player of the Season contenders and a third if you’re of the ilk that David Raya should be in the discussion.

MORE — Man City v Arsenal live updates

Cherki, who had already seen an attempt dink off the inside of the post, got the ball in the 18 and cut left to beat Gabriel Magalhaes and slithered right back onto his path, avoiding Declan Rice to roll the ball to the right of Raya for a 1-0 lead.

But it was 1-1 soon, as a Man City throw-in to Gianluigi Donnarumma saw their keeper stall under pressure from Kai Havertz and hit an attempted clearance off the lunging German’s foot and over the goal line.

Some start to the biggest game of the season.

Rayan Cherki goal puts Man City on front (video)
Cherki dances through Arsenal to give City lead
Rayan Cherki takes it himself with a stunning solo effort to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead over Arsenal at the Etihad.

Gianluigi Donnarumma error, Kai Haverz goal levels it for Arsenal (video)
Havertz's press results in Arsenal's equalizer
Gianluigi Donnarumma takes too much time on the ball and is punished by Kai Havertz, who redirects the Manchester City goalkeeper's clearance into the back of the net to make it 1-1 at the Etihad.