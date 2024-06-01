Real Madrid Champions League Final: Number of titles, finals appearances, record, UCL titles in a row

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday to secure the trophy after an incredible 2023-24 season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side extended their record as the most successful club in the history of the competition.

Simply put: Real Madrid own the Champions League.

Here is a look at some of the records and key facts around their dominance of this competition.

How many UCL titles has Real Madrid won?

They have now won 15 Champions League titles, more than any other team.

How many times has Real Madrid played in the Champions League final?

They have played in the Champions League final a record 18 times. That is seven more times than the next two teams, Bayern Munich and AC Milan, who have each reached 11 finals.

Has Real Madrid lost any Champions League final?

Yes. They’ve lost three finals in history in 1962, 1964 and 1981.

How many Champions League titles did Cristiano Ronaldo win with Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid, as he won the trophy in 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

What is Real Madrid’s record vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League?

Real Madrid’s record against Dortmund is seven wins, five draws and three defeats in 15 games.

When did Real Madrid win five Champions League titles in a row?

Real Madrid won the first five European cups in a row, from 1955 to 1960. They then lost the final in two of the next four years and won the title again in 1966, meaning they made the final in eight of the first 11 years of the competition.

How many Champions League titles does Vinicius Jr have?

Vinicius Jr now has two Champions League titles after he scored the winner in the 2022 final in Paris against Liverpool, and he then scored the second in the 2024 final against Dortmund.

