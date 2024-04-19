Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How to watch El Clasico live, stream link, team news

Real Madrid can all but seal a 36th La Liga title by defeating Barcelona at the Bernabeu at 3pm ET Sunday in El Clasico.

The affair is made more intriguing by the timing, as Real is celebrating a triumph over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals while Barcelona exited a day earlier in ugly fashion to Paris Saint-Germain.

Real outlasted City despite being dominated at the Etihad Stadium, scoring early and surviving a 33-8 shots deficit to win via heroics from Andriy Lunin; The Ukrainian made eight saves over 120 minutes and two more in the shootout.

Barcelona, meanwhile, threw away a first-leg advantage over PSG after Ronald Araujo’s early red card at the Camp Nou was followed by a 4-1 loss to Les Parisiens.

Barca is eight points back of Real with seven matches left in the season, which has so far seen no trophies in what will be Xavi’s last season in charge of Blaugrana.

Real is still alive for a treble, having beaten Barca in the Spanish Super Cup and sitting one round for another Champions League Final. With a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou in La Liga play, this is a rare chance to win three Clasicos in one season.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live, El Clasico stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Sunday, April 21

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Online: ESPN+

Real Madrid focus, team news

Karim who? Jude Bellingham (16 goals), Vinicius Junior (12), and Rodrygo (10) have all been solid in La Liga play to pick up the burden left by Karim Benzema’s departure for Saudi Arabia. Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde lead pace the team in assists, while Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez supply a super center back pair.

Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are dealing with long-term injuries and will not play Sunday.

Barcelona focus, team news

Robert Lewandowski is leading the Blaugranas wiith 13 goals and eight assists, while Premier League imports are next in league goal contributions with 12 (Raphinha) and 11 (Ilkay Gundogan). Frenkie de Jong and Gundogan have been the club’s best performers this season, while Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Joao Felix have also impressed in attack and young phenom Pau Cubarsi is impressing at the back.

Barca has been without young phenoms Alejandro Balde and Gavi for 22 and 36 matches, respectively.