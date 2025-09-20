Ruben Amorim reaction: What did Manchester United manager say after huge win against Chelsea?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been giving his reaction to their massive win against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Amorim has been under severe pressure early in the season but this win is massive for him.

Here’s the latest Ruben Amorim reaction from Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim reaction

Bruno Fernandes reaction

What the win meant: “Every three points is massive at this moment. We haven’t started the season as we wanted. Obviously. We go game by game. Today was massive. And the next one will be massive for us too.”

On his 100th goal for Manchester United and how important it was: “Every goal is important. Doesn’t matter the moment. Big moment for me. Reaching that milestone. Massive for a massive club. I am very happy. I will not hide from that. When I came to the club it was not something I wanted to achieve. I just wanted to do the best I could. If I can get more goals for the team to win games that is the most important thing.”

Luke Shaw reaction

On the importance of the win: “It was massive. We spoke a lot before the game about winning. The most important thing today was making sure we win and get the three points. I think you can see in the second half how desperately we wanted to get the win. We sat back and just took a lot of pressure from them. The lads and whole team defended well. We are really happy with three points.”

The intensity of the display: “I think so. Again, I feel like we started the game really well. Really sharp. Really physical. Put them under a lot of pressure in the first 5-10 minutes. That brings the mistake from them. We know we can punish teams more with the chances we’ve created. Today definitely defensively we were much better defending in the box. We are very pleased with that.”

On what it means in the context of the season: “The season is still early. We’ve shown a lot of good things this season apart from picking up points. We need to keep working hard, doing the things we’ve been doing. We will be okay. We are doing some really good things. For us the most important thing is how clinical we can be at one end of the box and how we deal with defending our box. That is the two main things we need to keep working hard and go from there.”