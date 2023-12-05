Sheffield United fire Heckingbottom, re-appoint Wilder

Sheffield United has fired manager Paul Heckingbottom with the newly-promoted Blades reeling and living in the Premier League’s relegation zone, and their survival hopes are being placed with a familiar face.

Chris Wilder has returned to Bramall Lane, and oversaw Tuesday’s training session ahead of home Premier League matches with Liverpool (2:30pm ET Wednesday) and Brentford (10am ET Saturday).

The club said a change was necessary to give the club “every possible chance of remaining in the Premier League, and that Wilder “is the best possible option to give the Blades a change of fortune.”

Heckingbottom took the reins from Wilder in March 2023 and there was no lack of controversy as Blades owner Prince Abdullah said the manager resigned twice before leaving the club. The club then finished fifth in the Championship before a second-place run last season earned automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

But the Blades had a rough summer, selling stars Illman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, and have leaked goals this season. They took one point from their first 10 fixtures — a draw vs Everton — before beating Wolves 2-1 on Nov. 4. A draw with Brighton followed, but multi-goal losses to Bournemouth and Burnley were too much to keep Heckingbottom in the job.

Wilder led the Blades from League One into the Premier League during his first run as boss, shocking the division with a ninth-place finish. He was fired in mid-March, and Heckingbottom oversaw the end of their 20th-place season.

Can Chris Wilder save Sheffield United?

Wilder’s marauding center backs shook up the Premier League during his first stint in charge, but the tactics won’t surprise anyone now and the Blades are very poor in the talent department.

The Blades are the worst team by some distance in goals scored, goals conceded, and expected goals. They are just behind Luton Town in xGA.

Under Heckingbottom, they kept just 38% of the ball — 19th in the Premier League — and created a league-low eight ‘big chances’ (fotmob.com).

It would be a successful feat for the Blades to reach the January transfer window with any hope, as Wilder will have to contend with this December slate: Liverpool (H), Brentford (H), Chelsea (A), Aston Villa (A), Luton Town (H), and Man City (A).

Sheffield United statement on firing Paul Heckingbottom

(from sufc.co.uk)

“Firstly, on behalf of the board of directors, I’d like to thank Paul for all of his efforts at Sheffield United, firstly as U23s manager before stepping up to take control of first-team duties.

“His professionalism and dedication have been a credit to the club and I’m sure all Unitedites enjoyed the promotion-winning campaign.

“However, after slipping to the bottom of the table and a number of disappointing results and performances, it is felt that a change is needed to give the club a boost and every possible chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond this season.”

Sheffield United statement on hiring Chris Wilder

(from sufc.co.uk)

“Following discussions, the board feel that Chris Wilder is the best possible option to give the Blades a change in fortune at this time and everyone at the club is delighted to welcome him back.

“His love for United and desire to improve the current situation is undeniable, added to the fact that he knows the majority of the squad and the club’s DNA, which will help him hit the ground running.”

