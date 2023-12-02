Burnley vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Burnley host Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Saturday in a massive game at the bottom of the Premier League table between two new boys.

Vincent Kompany’s side were devastated to lose 2-1 at home to West Ham last weekend, as the Clarets led 1-0 with a few minutes to go but let in two late goals to extend their record-equalling run of seven-straight home defeats to start the season. If they lose this weekend they will set a new English football league record for the most home defeats in a row to start a season. They were really good for the first half and most of the second against West Ham but they couldn’t take their chances and were punished for some sloppy mistakes late on as they dropped deeper and deeper. Burnley sit bottom of the table heading into this weekend and this clash against Sheffield United is definitely in the must-win category.

This game is also in the must-win category for Sheffield United as Paul Heckingbottom’s side were booed off at home last weekend as they were hammered 3-1 by Bournemouth. The Blades have had some promising results in recent weeks but they are now four points from safety and know a win at Turf Moor is crucial as they have some very tough games coming up. The Blades have conceded 34 goals, the most in the PL this season and have scored just 11 which is the second-lowest, behind Burnley’s 10. Both teams struggle to score and concede plenty so this could be a really cagey encounter and it already has the feel of a relegation six-pointer.

Focus on Burnley, team news

Scoring goals remains a huge problem for Burnley and they are getting into some great positions but just can’t finish. Jay Rodriguez scored a penalty kick last weekend but then switched off to allow West Ham to score a late winner and Burnley keep making poor mental errors at the worst possible time.

OUT: Lyle Foster (personal), Jack Cork (other)

Focus on Sheffield United, team news

The Blades were totally blown away by Bournemouth last time out and yes, they have defensive injuries to deal with but they’re being too passive in games. Now is the time for them to take the game to Burnley and they have to start this game quickly. Getting the ball to Ollie McBurnie and Cameron Archer from wide areas has to be their plan.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh)