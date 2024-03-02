Sheffield United vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

The Premier League’s in-form side will try to remain red-hot and make the title race that much tighter, when Arsenal head to Bramall Lane to take on last-place Sheffield United on Monday.

The Gunners are riding a six-game winning streak (by a combined margin of 26-3) immediately after enduring a three-game winless run and just one win in five in December. Heading into matchweek 27, one point separates leaders Liverpool (60 points) from 2nd-place Manchester City, with another point between the three-time defending champions and Arsenal in 3rd. It has been nearly a decade (2015-16 season, when Leicester City won the Premier League) since the top-three were separated by just two points after 26 games. With the most wins, goals scored and clean sheets, along with the fewest goals conceded, since the calendar turned over to 2024, Arsenal might just be the team peaking at the right time this season.

As for Sheffield United, the number of games left to play (12) could soon match, or become fewer than, the number of points they must make up (11) to avoid relegation back to the Championship. The Blades have won just three PL games this season and begin March hoping to avoid a fourth losing run of three or more games already.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: Mason Holgate (suspension), John Egan (ankle), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Cameron Archer (calf)

Arsenal focus, team news

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Takehiro Tomiyasu (undisclosed), Thomas Partey (thigh)