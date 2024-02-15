Sheffield United vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Sheffield United seek their first back-to-back Premier League wins since July 2020 when Brighton and Hove Albion visit Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blades have struggled mightily since promotion, winning just twice under Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked on Dec. 5, and twice more under Chris Wilder. But Wilder’s men hope to link a Feb. 10 win over Luton Town with three points on Sunday to have two victories in-a-row and then — it’s happened before — they’ll be on the verge of what Lou Brown calls “a winning streak.”

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED vs BRIGHTON LIVE

Brighton would be envious of that, too, having not won successive matches since the end of September. Roberto De Zerbi’s men were once top-four hopefuls but have fallen off the map and have just two wins from their last nine Premier League outings.

The Seagulls have, however, beaten Wilder’s Blades 5-2 in the FA Cup after a disappointing draw when these sides met in November at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton’s 35 points are six points off sixth place and 12 away from the top four. Anything other than a win over 20th-place Blades, who are seven points back of safety, would be poor.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Sheffield United focus, team news

Wes Foderingham’s had a rough year for the Blades between the sticks but is coming off one of his best performances in a while. With transfer Ivo Grbic still dealing with the effects of a concussion, can Foderingham stake a stronger claim to keeping his place?

OUT: Ivo Grbic (concussion), John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), George Baldock (undisclosed), Daniel Jebbison (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (calf), Ben Brereton Diaz (thigh)

Brighton focus, team news

Pascal Gross leads the Seagulls in goals (4) and assists (8), and the club will feel its only going to get better with Simon Adingra returning from his starring role in the Ivory Coast’s AFCON triumph. Will he be ready to return on Sunday?

OUT: Joao Pedro (hamstring), Julio Enciso (knee), Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Joel Veltman (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Simon Adingra (return from AFCON)